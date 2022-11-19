CONSERVATION CORNER: Repairing my stream — do I need a permit?

Work in and around streams is regulated, even on your own private property.

 Photo Provided

Having a stream in your yard can be a beautiful addition to your property. It can also be a source of frustration and confusion when things aren’t going well.

Winter weather and heavy rains this spring my have taken a toll on your backyard stream this year. Or maybe your stream has been slowly eroding for many years. The stream might be getting deeper and deeper. The banks might be caving in, taking your valuable property for a ride downstream. Maybe your foot bridge or fence is about to fall in the stream too.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.