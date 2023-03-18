CONSERVATION CORNER: Roadside guide to clean water — streambank and floodplain restoration
Photo by Jennifer Fetter

Streambank and floodplain restoration is the practice of stabilizing and/or altering the stream channel to slow and direct the flow of water to reduce erosion and flooding. This practice might include regrading streambanks, installing large rocks or logs in the stream channel, or excavating the floodplain to create wetland habitat where the steep banks are located. Streambank and floodplain restoration projects require permits, heavy construction equipment, engineering, and specific expertise. Often this practice is enhanced by planting trees and shrubs next to the stream.

How streambank and floodplain restoration works

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.