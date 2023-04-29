CONSERVATION CORNER: Some People !$%$#@!

Wetland destruction in Bradford County

 Photo provided

I am going to deviate from my normal soapbox on trying to educate people about being an environmental steward of our land. Well, sort of. I guess this is still about protecting our environment, but it was just a different way of sabotaging it. We own a piece of property across the road. It was donated to us by Wilbur Beers, and we thank him greatly for it. Most of it is a wetland. Previous staff members received a grant to build a walkway through this property, to be enjoyed by anyone who wanted to walk the short trail. We try to maintain it as best we can, but the truth is, it can be a challenge. Because it is just a narrow walkway through an area of wetland, and dry land, plants can be a challenge to stay ahead of. The brush, usually invasive, can be very persistent at trying to take over the open area. That is what plants do.

Last week, we had another problem with it. It seems that someone decided that they were the Incredible Hulk and went through and ripped and tore boards from the walkway railing. They destroyed a small bench that was built into the framework of the walkway. They threw any boards they could get loose at a small birdhouse atop a pole and destroyed it. And then, to top it all off, they ripped tree shelters off of trees and threw them all over the place. They landed in bushes it would take a bulldozer to get to. LOL (i.e. multiflora rose bushes). I know we were all young once and probably did some things that we shouldn’t have done. It is part of growing up.

