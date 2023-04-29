CONSERVATION CORNER: Some People !$%$#@!

I am going to deviate from my normal soapbox on trying to educate people about being an environmental steward of our land. Well, sort of. I guess this is still about protecting our environment, but it was just a different way of sabotaging it. We own a piece of property across the road. It was donated to us by Wilbur Beers, and we thank him greatly for it. Most of it is a wetland. Previous staff members received a grant to build a walkway through this property, to be enjoyed by anyone who wanted to walk the short trail. We try to maintain it as best we can, but the truth is, it can be a challenge. Because it is just a narrow walkway through an area of wetland, and dry land, plants can be a challenge to stay ahead of. The brush, usually invasive, can be very persistent at trying to take over the open area. That is what plants do.
Last week, we had another problem with it. It seems that someone decided that they were the Incredible Hulk and went through and ripped and tore boards from the walkway railing. They destroyed a small bench that was built into the framework of the walkway. They threw any boards they could get loose at a small birdhouse atop a pole and destroyed it. And then, to top it all off, they ripped tree shelters off of trees and threw them all over the place. They landed in bushes it would take a bulldozer to get to. LOL (i.e. multiflora rose bushes). I know we were all young once and probably did some things that we shouldn’t have done. It is part of growing up.
I am not sure I ever took to destruction, not that I can remember anyway, but I am sure there were other things. Maybe I never went that far simply because I was too busy on the farm to have to worry about such things. I never had the ambition to go tear someone else’s things apart. I spent it all on actually working. Maybe this person just needs a good, hard-working job. If you have any leads on who it might be, I could probably hook him up with someone this summer throwing hay bales or picking stone out of the new seeding field or something.
Nothing like reducing your energy level with 1200-1500 bales staring you in the face on a day that is 95 degrees outside, and 110 degrees in the top of the hay mow where you have to stack the bales as they come off the elevator. I am sure they wouldn’t have the time or the ambition to cause problems after a few days of this. I mean, seriously, I might get the “proving how tough you are” by ripping boards apart, but tearing a tree shelter off a tree and throwing it in the weeds??? Really? And that was an adrenaline rush because????????? (Ha, I showed that tree!!!)
Yes, we have tried cameras over there before. They have caught some interesting things, but some of them have been stolen. I guess we will have to invest in the latest ones that send a picture of the perpetrator right to a cell phone so we get them before they can take the camera. I have heard the saying that “Big Brother doesn’t have to watch us. We are already to busy watching ourselves”. I guess in the case, we need to be watching ourselves.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
