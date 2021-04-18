CONSERVATION CORNER: Sounds of spring

What do you consider to be the “official sign” that spring has arrived? During daylight hours, many observe the first Robin of the year to be the sign that spring has sprung, or at least that winter’s grasp is weakening. Other examples are the emergence of flowers such as Snowdrops, Crocus, or Daffodils. However, one of the most prominent (and my personal favorite) sign of spring is the cheery chorus of the Northern Spring Peeper!
The mating call of Pseudacris crucifer is one of the most delightful sounds of the year. Many people will observe the calls of this tiny chorus frog on a warm spring or early summer night, near areas with marshes or shallow ponded water. While almost everyone is familiar with the chorus of these frogs, relatively few have seen one. Peepers can grow up to about an inch and a quarter in length. Coloration varies from brown to yellow, sometimes grey or olive, but typically with a cream-colored belly. They are very well camouflaged and often hide during daylight hours. Peepers are well suited for climbing, with flat “suction cup” toes that allow them to climb even on smooth surfaces like glass panes! Their toes aren’t actually suction cups, but rather they secrete mucous which allows them to climb so well. Part of their scientific name “cruficer” is actually a reference to their appearance. “Crucifer” is a reference to “cross bearing.” Spring Peepers have a distinctive, darker brown “X”, or cross, on their backs. Sometimes lighter, sometimes darker, the peeper always bears this distinctive marking.
Peepers need still, shallow (lack of fish) water to congregate and lay eggs in. Mating season occurs between March and June in forested wetlands and ponded areas in fields and marshes; basically, anywhere that has still water that the young tadpoles can develop in. The male frogs start their distinctive “peep, peep, peep” in hopes of attracting a mate. Male peepers draw in breath and then exhale into a vocal sac. The “peep” sound comes from air passing over their vocal chords. This process bears a resemblance to a balloon being inflated on their throats- it is hard to believe how far their skin can stretch!
Once mates pair up, the eggs are laid in the water. Males fertilize eggs as they are being laid. As with many small creatures, survival is a “numbers game.” Peepers will lay roughly 1,000 eggs (give or take a couple hundred), knowing that the majority will not survive. The eggs are attached to vegetation in the water. Typical of frogs, each egg is laid as a clear, round, gelatinous sac with a tiny black dot in the middle. The black dot is actually the yolk of the egg, and quickly develops into a tadpole. Incredibly, egg masses can start to hatch within days, but can take up to a couple weeks to hatch. The newly hatched tadpoles will have a tough time escaping an onslaught of predators such as other frogs, predatory water beetles, salamanders, birds, spiders, snakes, skunks, turtles, raccoons, and others.
Another survival strategy employed by the peeper is rapid development and transition from tadpole to frog. While the eggs may take days up to a couple of weeks to hatch, the tadpoles will develop fully into a frog within two to three months! This is comparatively fast; a bullfrog tadpole may take up to three years to develop into a frog, depending on climate!
Once the peeper grows from an algae eating tadpole into a fully grown frog, it spends most of its time in the woods. Most peepers are somewhat nocturnal, coming out in the evenings and nights to feed on small insects, beetles, spiders, and other larvae. During the day they generally prefer to hide under leaf litter on the forest floor and stay out of sight of predators.
Interestingly, peepers are prevalent around Easter time in Bradford County and also bear a “cross” on their backs. The Easter similarities don’t end there; peepers have the ability to survive freezing! During the winter they will often hibernate under tree bark, relying on a naturally produced antifreeze in their bodies. This essentially allows them to freeze but their body tissue to not be damaged. Their heartbeat can stop for days, but when temperatures warm, these frogs have a “resurrection” and come back to life as the ice inside their bodies starts to melt.
Next time you are outside in the evening, take a minute to appreciate some of the beautiful sounds of spring!
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.