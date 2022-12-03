CONSERVATION CORNER: The Old Birch Business
Figure Provided

In America’s ready-made, store-bought, and disposable society, only the oldest folks remember a time when people directly depended on the land, not only for food; but for the building materials, tools, and remedies necessary to live on and maintain the family homestead. Perhaps as essential as learning to read, write, and use proper manners, children needed to learn how to utilize the bounty of the land and how to transform earthly resources into products useful to everyday life.

Of those resources, trees are one of nature’s most generous and useful gifts. In the “olden days”, people were much more familiar with the different species of trees that grew around them, as they depended on the various species’ fruits or wood properties. One particularly beneficial tree is the much bemoaned “black birch” (aka “sweet birch”).

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.