CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life – part 2.

Last week we started a discussion on proactive pond management and what you can do as a pond owner to help your pond’s ecosystem stay happy and healthy. We discussed how beneficial a vegetated riparian buffer is to the wellbeing and quality of your pond’s water. A well-maintained vegetated buffer is one important part of a flourishing pond ecosystem, but now let us look past the shoreline and into the water. In this article we will touch on aeration and the need to keep a healthy dissolved oxygen level in your pond’s ecosystem.
Unless you are stream fed, you more than likely have a groundwater or surface fed pond that has limited forms of agitation to create additional dissolved oxygen. The amount of dissolved oxygen is really the deciding factor on the overall health of your pond. Dissolved oxygen aids in the rapid decay of organic plant material, which in return decreases the amount of nutrients left sitting in your pond. Dissolved oxygen levels are also important in removing carbon dioxide from the water, maintaining a healthy pH, decreasing the alkalinity and binding phosphorous. (All of that which in part has to do with dissolved oxygen’s ability to help decrease nutrient loads. You will eventually see how every little piece ties together in maintaining a healthy water quality.)
The use of a surface fountain or submersed aerator will introduce more dissolved oxygen to your waterbody. These aerators can help improve water quality and fish habitats while circulating the water, reducing mosquito breeding areas. Getting your pond water moving is important as mosquitos can breed rapidly in a stagnant pond and cause health issues such as the well know West Nile virus. Aerators also help reduce pond odors from the decomposing organic matter naturally in it.
Surface fountains are great for smaller ponds as they agitate the water at the top of the water column allowing for surface aeration. They also provide a nice aesthetic. If you have a larger, deeper pond and are looking to aerate the entire water column, then a submersed aerator is best for you. This system has a generator on shore that pumps air through tubes to the bottom of the pond where there is a diffuser. This can also help with destratification of the water column by pulling warm surface water from the top and sending it to the colder bottom. It is recommended that your aerator has a motor that is at least one horsepower to one acre of pond.
Next week as the final part to our pond management discussion, we will discuss nutrient loading in more depth and steps you can take with your own pond to help eliminate or reduce the amount of nutrients entering your pond’s water.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
