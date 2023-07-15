CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life – part 2.

Fountain aerators are not just for looks. They also are the easiest way to help increase the dissolved oxygen levels vitally needed for your pond to thrive.

 Photo Provided

Last week we started a discussion on proactive pond management and what you can do as a pond owner to help your pond’s ecosystem stay happy and healthy. We discussed how beneficial a vegetated riparian buffer is to the wellbeing and quality of your pond’s water. A well-maintained vegetated buffer is one important part of a flourishing pond ecosystem, but now let us look past the shoreline and into the water. In this article we will touch on aeration and the need to keep a healthy dissolved oxygen level in your pond’s ecosystem.

Unless you are stream fed, you more than likely have a groundwater or surface fed pond that has limited forms of agitation to create additional dissolved oxygen. The amount of dissolved oxygen is really the deciding factor on the overall health of your pond. Dissolved oxygen aids in the rapid decay of organic plant material, which in return decreases the amount of nutrients left sitting in your pond. Dissolved oxygen levels are also important in removing carbon dioxide from the water, maintaining a healthy pH, decreasing the alkalinity and binding phosphorous. (All of that which in part has to do with dissolved oxygen’s ability to help decrease nutrient loads. You will eventually see how every little piece ties together in maintaining a healthy water quality.)

