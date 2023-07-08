CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life — part 1

Ponds can be beautiful additions to your backyard that create hours of relaxation and recreation for your family, as well as increase your property value. Whether natural or artificial, ponds are a living ecosystem that require three main things to thrive: good riparian buffer vegetation, adequate dissolved oxygen levels, and proper nutrient management.
Normally, a pond’s ecosystem can manage this all on its own in nature, which is why we often don’t think much about maintenance when owning one. We assume Mother Nature will balance herself out. Unfortunately, as we all know by now, the human hand can be overpowering and send an otherwise healthy ecosystem into havoc.
So how can you help your pond thrive while keeping a yard well maintained to societal standards? This is where proactive pond maintenance comes in and understanding what your pond needs from you, so it can give back and be the beautiful waterbody you want to see.
The first place you can look is right at the shoreline. Instead of mowing up to and all around the bank, allow for sections of vegetation to grow by planting native shrubs, herbs, and grasses. Plants such as iris, ostrich fern, summer sweet, pickerelweed, rush, and white waterlily are great examples of beautiful buffer vegetation to add to your pond. Along with stabilizing banks from erosion, this will also help with nutrient loading from stormwater runoff. Three feet of native riparian vegetation will help improve your water quality, increase pollinator habitat and add to the aesthetics of your pond.
Vegetative buffers also cut back on nuisance wildlife as they won’t have complete and easy access to the water. Waterfowl such as geese can cause several problems for a pond if left unmanaged. They can increase bank erosion from constantly coming in and out of the water and ruin your shoreline. Their excrement can also litter your land around the pond, ruining your recreation and runoff into the water as it rains. This is important to note if you use your pond for swimming, as this can potentially increase the amount of harmful E. coli bacteria in your pond and, if not careful, could lead to sickness. Public swimming ponds and lakes are required by the PA Department of Environmental Protection to monitor E. coli numbers in their water as a step for public safety.
The easiest thing you can do for your pond is avoid blowing your lawn clippings into the water. Lawn clippings quickly decompose in water, creating unnecessary nutrient loading and fast-appearing algae blooms. Also, walking around your pond and cleaning up any fallen tree branches, garbage, and other unwanted, invasive plants can help manage the shoreline and decrease nutrient loading.
We will discuss proactive pond management as a three-part article series. In next week’s article we will talk about the importance of aeration and how vital it is in maintaining a healthy ecosystem for your pond.
