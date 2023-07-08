CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life — part 1

Vegetated riparian buffers in areas prone to high stormwater runoff will help slow the water and deposit pollutants before it reaches your waterbody, reducing nutrient loading.

 Photo Provided

Ponds can be beautiful additions to your backyard that create hours of relaxation and recreation for your family, as well as increase your property value. Whether natural or artificial, ponds are a living ecosystem that require three main things to thrive: good riparian buffer vegetation, adequate dissolved oxygen levels, and proper nutrient management.

Normally, a pond’s ecosystem can manage this all on its own in nature, which is why we often don’t think much about maintenance when owning one. We assume Mother Nature will balance herself out. Unfortunately, as we all know by now, the human hand can be overpowering and send an otherwise healthy ecosystem into havoc.

