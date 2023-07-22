CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life – part 3

These last two weeks we discussed pond management and how by better understanding what a pond needs from you to thrive, you can maintain a healthy source of enjoyment for years to come. We discussed the need of a healthy vegetated riparian buffer on its shoreline to reduce nutrient loading, erosion, and nuisance wildlife. We also talked about aeration and how it increases the amount of dissolved oxygen in your water, greatly affecting the quality of the pond’s ecosystem and combating nutrient loading. Throughout all these articles I have talked about nutrient loading. What really is nutrient loading and why does it seem to be such a hinging factor to water quality?
When a quantity of nutrients is introduced into a water body at a given period of time this is called nutrient loading. If the waterbody cannot handle the given amount of nutrients, then this can kickstart eutrophication. Eutrophication (meaning nutrient-rich waterbody) creates nuisance algae blooms that can use up a significate amount of dissolved oxygen as they decompose. This decomposition forms layers of muck and fills in the pond’s bed, along with sedimentation from erosion, reducing water compacity and fish habitat. The sudden reduction in dissolved oxygen from the bloom can create “fish kills” that may destroy your fish population. Additional nutrient loading may also promote the growth of toxic cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, that when decomposing has the potential to produce a poisonous toxin that causes severe illness. Left unmanaged, all of this can lead to the death of your pond’s precious ecosystem and a headache trying to fix, along with a possibly hefty remediation bill.
What are these nutrients we are so worried about? Nitrogen and phosphorous are the main nutrients monitored in water quality as they help the growth of native plants, fish, bacteria and microorganisms. While a healthy amount of nutrients is needed in the water to support proper plant and aquatic life, like all things too much of it can be a major problem. This is why it is important as a responsible pond owner to do your best to minimize sources of nutrient loading as much as you can. We touched a good amount on sources of nutrient loading in the vegetated riparian buffer article (Part 1), but as a refresher, things such as not blowing your clippings into your pond or mowing right up to the bank can help minimize nutrient loads.
So, what is a healthy level of nutrients for your pond? Depending on what the main purpose of your pond is, different nutrient levels will be desired. For swimming and aesthetics, less nutrients and clearer water are important. If you are using your pond for fisheries, then more nutrients will be wanted to help support the growth of bigger fish. The best way to know how much nutrients are in your pond’s water is to perform standard water quality tests. You can buy simple test kits you can do yourself or you can take a sample of your water to an accredited environmental testing laboratory for more accurate data. Doing this at least once a year can help you remediate any issues with your water before it becomes a major problem.
With the proper care, ponds can be a beautiful part of any homeowner’s property. By taking your newfound knowledge and giving your pond a little more attention, you can have a thriving pond ecosystem that will bring you endless hours of enjoyment in the future. Trust me- your pond will thank you.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd. in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
