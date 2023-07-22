CONSERVATION CORNER: The three things your pond is wishing you would manage for it to live its best life – part 3

Eutrophication speeds up the aging process of your pond and sets off a chain reaction that, if not taken care of, will lead to the death of your pond’s ecosystem.

 Photo Provided

These last two weeks we discussed pond management and how by better understanding what a pond needs from you to thrive, you can maintain a healthy source of enjoyment for years to come. We discussed the need of a healthy vegetated riparian buffer on its shoreline to reduce nutrient loading, erosion, and nuisance wildlife. We also talked about aeration and how it increases the amount of dissolved oxygen in your water, greatly affecting the quality of the pond’s ecosystem and combating nutrient loading. Throughout all these articles I have talked about nutrient loading. What really is nutrient loading and why does it seem to be such a hinging factor to water quality?

When a quantity of nutrients is introduced into a water body at a given period of time this is called nutrient loading. If the waterbody cannot handle the given amount of nutrients, then this can kickstart eutrophication. Eutrophication (meaning nutrient-rich waterbody) creates nuisance algae blooms that can use up a significate amount of dissolved oxygen as they decompose. This decomposition forms layers of muck and fills in the pond’s bed, along with sedimentation from erosion, reducing water compacity and fish habitat. The sudden reduction in dissolved oxygen from the bloom can create “fish kills” that may destroy your fish population. Additional nutrient loading may also promote the growth of toxic cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, that when decomposing has the potential to produce a poisonous toxin that causes severe illness. Left unmanaged, all of this can lead to the death of your pond’s precious ecosystem and a headache trying to fix, along with a possibly hefty remediation bill.