CONSERVATION CORNER: The worse it looks, the better

I have made this comment several times, both in writing this article and face-to-face with people- WE are the only creature on earth who likes things nice and tidy. We are so vain. I bring this up again because I have had two people approach me with questions about this scenario in the last 2 weeks. The first guy was at the Troy Fair. I won’t give out too many details to keep things anonymous, but the story was that a certain entity had came into a nice “beautiful” piece of woods and fell every tree in the area. They didn’t log it. They just fell everything in on top of each other and walked away. If I can read people, he was not happy about it. I said, “Well, I can’t speak for the people that did it, but if I had to guess, here is what happened”. I said, “what did the woods look like before that? Was it a mature forest with lots of bigger trees, and it was fairly open?”. He said, “yes, it was a forest that I could see quite a ways through”. Well, that is the way WE like it, right? WE want to leisurely walk through the woods and see a critter here and there and soak in the environment. But that is not what all the other creatures of the earth want. Without real cover, few small animals will stay there. They are susceptible to predation. With out them, the predators aren’t there. Without them, nothing is really there. Yea, yea, I know, “but I see some birds and a squirrel or whatever”. Yep, you do, but most are just passing through and cannot just live there. In the animal world, it is “eat, or be eaten”. They need cover. (As a side note, deer are very hard on new growth trees too. They love to browse them to the ground. Guess what, if all the trees are piled on top of each other, they can’t get to the new sapling to eat it and the sapling survives.)
So, what gives them cover? Falling all the tress in on themselves and walking away. The place will be a mess!!! And that is just fine to all the animals of the world. Deer love it. Bear love it. Turkeys love to nest in it. The smallest of creatures will move in to live there. When that happens, along come the predators (birds, coyotes, foxes, etc.). All of a sudden, there are tons of life where before there were just a few things moving through.
