CONSERVATION CORNER: There is an oily sheen to my pond’s water. Should I be worried?

As you look at the natural beauty that is your pond you see it — an odd rainbow-colored film floating on top of your standing water, especially around your aquatic plants. What is that sheen and should you be worried it is there? While at first glance, seeing a shimmery, rainbow-colored gloss over your pond’s water can be startling, it is important to know not all sheens are caused by pollutants. There are a number of natural processes that can cause their presence and it is important to understand how they are created and how to check that it is in fact organic, and not caused by a pollution event. In this article we will go over organic sheen/films and how they are a natural part of the decomposition process.
A sheen is an iridescent or rainbow-like appearance on the surface of stagnant, standing water. The easiest way to view this is when a small amount of petroleum is dropped in water, but other natural processes create this too. Organic sheens are often caused by the natural breakdown of organic material in the waterbody and are nothing to be worried about. As material such as algae and plant matter are broken down by bacteria, they can create a sheen-forming biproduct from their hard work. Bacteria also aids in the decomposition of other organic material, such as the degradation of insect exoskeletons, which similarly produces a biproduct that creates that oily-appearing substance on the water’s surface.
Another type of bacteria, called iron-reducing bacteria, will consume iron in the waterbody and create a reddish orange appearing sheen and fuzzy slime coatings that are easily mistaken for pollution. When manganese is taken in by bacteria, the sheen will appear mostly black and slimy on the surface. This process happens more in waters that have a lower dissolved oxygen content. This, along with other factors, can also be a sign of poor water quality. Both iron and manganese are naturally prevalent in our waters in Bradford County.
The oily appearance can also be the natural presence of algae blooms and phytoplankton. Depending on the species of algae, they can produce biofilms that closely resemble petroleum in water. Blooms can appear in a variety of different colors. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, produce their noteworthy blue-green colored oily-like film on the water’s surface. These blooms are normally seen in warm weather conditions and in nutrient-rich waterbodies.
How can you test to see if your sheen is organic in nature or not? The simplest way is to do the stick test. Move a stick through, or drop a rock, into the sheen. If you observe it break apart in irregular patterns and float away, it is natural. If you see it swirls and works quickly to come back together, as oils in water do, then an oil-based pollutant may be present. It is also important to note that a big indicator of a sheen is its smell, and natural sheens will not have the chemical or gas smell that petroleum does. Small amounts of thin oil films in situations such as runoff from roadways will either evaporate or be degraded naturally by bacteria in a few days and are no need for alarm, nor do they need reported. If after your test you suspect a pollution event is in your water, report your findings to the PA Department of Environmental Protection.
We all know pollution events take place, but when it comes to your pond in the middle of your meadow or yard, it is more likely you are viewing the wonders of nature at work and shouldn’t worry about the rainbow-colored film you see on top. Getting your pond’s surface water moving more by using something such as a surface aerator can help stop the film from forming. Giving a thank you to one of our readers for asking about this topic!
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.