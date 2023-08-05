CONSERVATION CORNER: There is an oily sheen to my pond’s water. Should I be worried?

A photo of biofilm on some water.

 Photo Provided

As you look at the natural beauty that is your pond you see it — an odd rainbow-colored film floating on top of your standing water, especially around your aquatic plants. What is that sheen and should you be worried it is there? While at first glance, seeing a shimmery, rainbow-colored gloss over your pond’s water can be startling, it is important to know not all sheens are caused by pollutants. There are a number of natural processes that can cause their presence and it is important to understand how they are created and how to check that it is in fact organic, and not caused by a pollution event. In this article we will go over organic sheen/films and how they are a natural part of the decomposition process.

A sheen is an iridescent or rainbow-like appearance on the surface of stagnant, standing water. The easiest way to view this is when a small amount of petroleum is dropped in water, but other natural processes create this too. Organic sheens are often caused by the natural breakdown of organic material in the waterbody and are nothing to be worried about. As material such as algae and plant matter are broken down by bacteria, they can create a sheen-forming biproduct from their hard work. Bacteria also aids in the decomposition of other organic material, such as the degradation of insect exoskeletons, which similarly produces a biproduct that creates that oily-appearing substance on the water’s surface.

