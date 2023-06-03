CONSERVATION CORNER: This does affect you, and it’s life and death

We are currently in the “education days” mode of going to our local schools and talking to the students about important things they need to know. We all have our own topic that we talk about. If you read these articles, you may know what I am probably going to talk about, but please stay with me. This is important stuff. I can guarantee that what I am about to say affects you every single day; It is life and death.
I will cut to the juicy parts here, but with the kids I try to get them to give me the answers. I let them think about it, and I try to get pretty involved in my discussions of this because it is important. Anybody get sick last winter? Did you take an antibiotic? Did you know that 75% of all of our antibiotics come from soil? There used to be a program where you could send in samples of soil so they could analyze it and see if the next great breakthrough of antibiotics is in your soil.
Next, what four things do we need to live and breathe every day? Basic things: air, water, sun and soil. What chemical reaction takes place when we put those four things together? Right, photosynthesis. What does photosynthesis do for us? Well, nothing more than provide our food, shelter, and clothing. Yes, in this day and age we have some man-made things, but for centuries it was photosynthesis that provided almost all of this.
Hopefully we know where food comes from so I don’t need to explain that one. If I do, we need to meet down on the farm someday. What about shelter? It comes from lumber. Lumber from a tree. A tree that grows in the soil, because of photosynthesis. How about clothing? Most kids get wool correct. Wool comes from a sheep, grazing on grass, grown from soil, because of photosynthesis. But where does cotton come from? That is a harder one, but it comes right from a plant, grown in the soil, because of (yep, you got it) photosynthesis. So, food, shelter and clothing. Pretty important stuff.
What is the most critical “nutrient” that we need to survive? Water. Most of us get it from a well. Why is water from a well clean enough to drink? SOIL! Soil not only cleans out any of the sediments in it (at least most of them), but it also helps purify it. How? Remember those darn antibiotics that are in it? Soil is a huge part of this cycle. We need it.
Food, shelter, clothing, and clean water. I am not sure how anything could be more important than this. Without it, we cease to exist. And when is the last time you heard anything or read anything on soil? Ok, yea, maybe if you are a farmer you have. Most of the rest of you, it has probably been a while. We talk about water quality, and maybe even some air quality at times, but soil quality (outside the farming community) is the one that gets very little respect. We need to do better. It can substantially help with the other two.
What if we treat it wrong? Flooding, erosion, dead zones in the ocean, dead fish, eroding stream banks, loss of life, etc. I will have more next week on other ways this affects you every day.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.