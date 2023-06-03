CONSERVATION CORNER: This does affect you, and it’s life and death

Good soil structure where roots can grow and water can infiltrate down through.

 Photo Provided

We are currently in the “education days” mode of going to our local schools and talking to the students about important things they need to know. We all have our own topic that we talk about. If you read these articles, you may know what I am probably going to talk about, but please stay with me. This is important stuff. I can guarantee that what I am about to say affects you every single day; It is life and death.

I will cut to the juicy parts here, but with the kids I try to get them to give me the answers. I let them think about it, and I try to get pretty involved in my discussions of this because it is important. Anybody get sick last winter? Did you take an antibiotic? Did you know that 75% of all of our antibiotics come from soil? There used to be a program where you could send in samples of soil so they could analyze it and see if the next great breakthrough of antibiotics is in your soil.

