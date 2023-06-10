CONSERVATION CORNER: This DOES Affect You II -- and it’s life and death

So, last week we talked about how important soil is to each and every one of us. It feeds, clothes, and shelters 8 billion people a year. It also helps provide clean water by filtering it. It is important stuff if we want to survive. So, do we have a lot of soil to work with?
Most people would answer “yes” to this, especially here in this county. We have a lot of “open” soil areas in lots of places. However, we really do not have much to work with. There is a demonstration with an apple that shows this. I wish I could show everyone in-person. Here is what you do. You start with an apple. This is going to represent the world. Now, I know for the people reading this that want to be confrontational, you could argue that there is a small amount of food, shelter, or clothing (crops) that could be contributed by some areas I am about to talk about, but let’s be honest, not much. So, what is the biggest area of the earth that you can’t grow crops on? The oceans. Around 75% of the earth is covered by water, so cut the apple into quarters and throw away 3 of them. You are left with ¼ of the apple. Where else can’t you grow crops? The desert and the arctics. Take the ¼ apple and cut it in half (1/8 at this point). Throw that away. Where is the third area? Cities and towns. Take the piece you have left and cut it in half again (1/16 if my math is right). Throw one of those halves away. That is what we are left with. Now, can we use all that soil? It would represent all the way to the center of the earth. NO, we can’t use all that. We use (especially here in Bradford County), maybe 1-2’ if we are lucky. In the best of ground, maybe 4-8’. So, to represent that we take the skin off the piece of apple that we have left. That tiny piece of skin is representative of the amount of soil we have to work with based on the entire apple being the earth. That piece has to feed, clothe and shelter 8 billion people. That doesn’t seem like much.
