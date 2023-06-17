CONSERVATION CORNER: This DOES affect you III – and it’s life and death

So, in the last couple weeks we have talked about how important soil is, what it means to our survival, and some of the things we are doing to it that are taking us in the wrong direction.
We talked about food, clothing and shelter, and we talked about putting buildings and pavement and the like over top of it.
Another interesting thing that some people probably don’t know is that the way we treat it when cultivating it makes a huge difference. There is a huge push on now for no till farming practices. No till has a number of advantages. I have seen it have some issues too, so it may not be a silver bullet for all things, but the difference between no till (and using cover crops) and tilling the soil has dramatic effects on where the water goes when it rains.
With no till, we have eight billion organisms/teaspoon of soil that have set up their homes here. We have roots in there. We have worms in there. It has structure. Good soil is actually supposed to have 50% pore space for air and water.
Here is where the problem comes for some farmers and gardeners. If you plow and disk soil, or you rototill your garden, you make it good, loose, fluffy soil. If you get a good rain, what do you have? Mud. Then the sun comes out and it gets really dry, what do you have? A brick of solid, hard clay. Do organisms like living in a brick? No. Speaking of which, the tillage just killed all of them so they are all dead anyway, and now you are preventing new ones from moving back in. Also, do roots like growing in a brick? No. Does water “move” through a brick? No. So why did we do it? (In this situation, we will need to water our gardens every three days. No water is really going into the soil. It is running off. So in three days, you are back watering it. With no till, the water goes into the soil where it belongs.)
NO, you do NOT need to till to plant stuff. I don’t till any of my gardens. I have the 50% pore space. So let me bring this home to this discussion. Where does the water go if it doesn’t infiltrate the soil? Right, it also runs off (just like from pavement or a roof) and heads straight for the river. All-in-all, we are sending a lot more water to the river that should be going into the ground. Getting it in the ground helps us recharge wells, saves water for plants to grow, and especially, prevents flooding downstream. We are causing a lot of the flooding issues by just not treating soil correctly and letting it run into the soil where it belongs.
I tell the students that the goal should be that every drop of rain that falls on your property STAYS on your property. Think about that. If we could do that, there would be no stream issues. There would be no flooding issues. Is that possible in a five inch rainstorm? Probably not. However, it should be possible for anything less than a couple inches. I direct water running down my driveway into my lawn and it disappears in less than five feet. Gone. No water going to the river.
We are starting to do something about it when businesses are built, but not for homeowners or anything else. Next time it rains, go outside and see where your water is going. If you are losing it, see if you can make some adjustments to keep it on your little piece of heaven.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
