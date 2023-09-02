CONSERVATION CORNER: Trees and streams – they grow well together
Photo courtesy of the Bradford County Conservation District

You may have been wondering why we plant trees along our streams. Well, let me tell you the many reasons why.

These tree plantings are known as Riparian Forested Buffers. They are comprised of a mix of native trees and shrubs, planted in high densities along streams to achieve water quality benefits, decrease soil erosion, reduce flooding and provide valuable wildlife and aquatic habitats.

