CONSERVATION CORNER: Trees and streams – they grow well together

You may have been wondering why we plant trees along our streams. Well, let me tell you the many reasons why.
These tree plantings are known as Riparian Forested Buffers. They are comprised of a mix of native trees and shrubs, planted in high densities along streams to achieve water quality benefits, decrease soil erosion, reduce flooding and provide valuable wildlife and aquatic habitats.
Pennsylvania, also known as Penn’s Woods, was almost completely forested for thousands of years. Our streams during this time would have been fairly shallow, wide, with rocky bottoms. The loss of trees on streambanks, as well as poor land use over the years, has contributed to impaired stream health. A riparian area, which is the land adjacent to rivers, lakes and streams, provides an opportunity to re-establish native woody vegetation.
Streams that do not have a forest around them tend to be narrow, deep, have a muddy bottom, and have warmer water. The shade that trees provide moderate stream temperatures in all seasons, making them more suitable for fish and organisms that depend on certain temperatures and moderation, like trout. Not only do these healthier forested streams provide better in-stream habitat but they also can do more work for us by processing out the pollutants that do make it to the stream. This is due to the widening effect that happens when a stream is converted from a meadow to a forest.
Due to flooding frequency and increased storm intensities, these buffers are even more important as we move into the future. While newly planted trees and shrubs take time and care to grow, it’s during that time that their roots develop, which can help hold the soil and decrease erosion. The roots also break up the soil allowing for more water infiltration and a forest floor also acts like a sponge to help absorb precipitation. Their presence along the banks also help to slow down flood waters. Their canopies can intercept rainfall, acting like an umbrella that can decrease intensity and direct impact to the soil.
The Bradford County Conservation District has several programs that can help landowners get Riparian Forested Buffers installed. Currently, there are grants available in cooperation with the Stroud Water Research Center with funding coming from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. These plantings are done by professionals and are paid for 100% through the grants. There is also an additional three years of post-planting care that is also covered under the grants.
If you are interested in learning more, please contact Jennifer Johns at (570) 485-3106.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
