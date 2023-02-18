CONSERVATION CORNER: What are stormwater pollutants?
Stormwater harms local creeks, rivers, and lakes in two major ways. It causes physical damage like flooding, streambank erosion and loss of fish habitat when too much water drains into a creek or river too quickly; and it causes water pollution because stormwater often contains harmful materials picked up when it washed across the land. These pollutants can be grouped into five broad categories.

Solid Waste — This stormwater pollution category includes items that should have been disposed of in a landfill or incinerated, but instead are uncontained in the environment where they can harm wildlife and clog stormwater systems. Sources of trash include careless and intentional littering, historic dumping before the days of widespread trash collection, and loose garbage set outside on windy days. Solutions include keeping solid waste contained and removing it from local water ways during community stream clean up events.

