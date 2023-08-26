CONSERVATION CORNER: Where are the Fireflies?
Photo Provided

Recently I came across an article on WNEP Newswatch 16 about fireflies disappearing. It got me thinking, that this year I haven’t really seen any fireflies. I go outside at dusk or just after just about every night and until I read this article, I hadn’t really thought about fireflies too much this year. Growing up in the country, they were always a staple of summer nights. But now when I go outside, I can count on one hand how many lightning bugs I see. So what’s causing this disappearance? Well, I copied below the article from WNEP which I felt did a pretty good job of highlighting what experts say is causing the decline and provides some good information on what we can do to bring the fireflies back. Hopefully this article piques others interest as much as it did mine. The following is reprinted from a story published on July 12, 2023, from WNEP Newswatch 16.

TIONESTA, Pa. — A bright spot of summer may be going dark across the state, as many are noticing firefly populations declining, taking the glow out of the night sky.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.