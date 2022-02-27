CONSERVATION CORNER: Who’s Filbert?

With the rise in interest in conservation, whether it’s for hunting or just good stewardship practices, the market for trees and shrubs for plantings is definitely on the rise. With thousands of different species, cultivars, and hybrids out there, it can often be difficult to decide what is beneficial and what isn’t. Is it native or is it naturalized? Is it invasive, or just well suited for that ecosystem? And just because a plant is available on the market doesn’t mean that its always a good idea to plant it. Be sure to always ask a professional or use accredited sources for researching any new species you plan to introduce. Be sure to follow up and monitor its progression as it grows and matures. Remember, its not just your land you could be affecting.
American Hazelnut, also known as American Filbert, is a deciduous native shrub that can grow upwards of 10 feet tall. The main stem or stems are often straight, with spreading, ascending branches and slender twigs. The leaves are cordate (heart-shaped), doubly serrate edge and have a pubescent underside. The seed is a light brown, acorn-like nut ½ — ¾ inches long and a little wider than it is long. It’s enclosed in two leafy, toothed (husk-like) bracts and often very abundant through-out the shrub. Plants of American Hazelnut may begin producing seed after the first year and produce good seed crops every 2-3 years, which is more frequent and reliable then most oak and beech.
The nuts of American Hazelnut also have a higher nutritional value than acorns or beechnuts. Their large size really makes them worth the effort, but not so large that birds can’t benefit from them also. Squirrels, fox, deer, bear, ruffed grouse, turkey, woodpeckers, pheasants, and many other animals will often consume these nuts once they begin to ripen in early fall.
The nuts aren’t the only beneficial parts to this shrub. The leaves, twigs, and catkins are commonly browsed by deer and rabbits; and the male catkins are often a late winter food source for turkey and ruffed grouse after all the nuts have been consumed. The aggressive growth of the hazelnut is not affected by any serious pest and can tolerate moderate to heavy deer browse once established. The dense, low growth habit provides cover and nesting sites for many wildlife species.
American Hazelnut occurs in moist to dry woods and thickets, forest edges, roadsides, fencerows, and other disturbed areas. It grows best on rich, moist, well-drained soils but often may be found streamside. Growth in open, full sun locations are common, but it can grow successfully in deep shade. This adaptation, its aggressive colony-style growth habit that can often out-compete regeneration of slower growing timber trees, is why hazelnut has been, and still is, removed by owners of commercial or closely managed forests. However, in areas that can be heavily populated by deer, bear, and other heavy browsing species, this is rarely a concern. However, due to this potential risk of competition, if timber harvest and regeneration is your main focus, you may want to avoid this species. Otherwise, it is an excellent shrub for wildlife plantings.
Hazelnut is also available in different cultivars and hybrids with its European cousin, for features like multi stem growth, single stem growth, nut production, fall color, and overall size. This variation, combined with a nut sought after for human consumption, makes it long valued as an ornamental and for plantings in yards/gardens, naturalized settings, borders, and fence rows. One thing to note about hybrids, Eastern Filbert Blight can cause mortality in European strains of hazelnuts.
