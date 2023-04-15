CONSERVATION CORNER: Why you should wait to mow
Collage Provided

As we enter a stretch of warmer weather, one thing is on a lot of people’s minds. Mowing the lawn. I know that I’ve been thinking about it too, as parts of my yard get taller and taller while others stay relatively short. While it may be tempting to get out there and mow on the first day that the temps reach 70 degrees, I’d like to provide you with some information and hope that you consider waiting before firing up the mower early this year.

Commonly in our region we do not need to cut the grass until the very end of April or beginning of May but with this year’s unseasonably warm spring temperatures, the grass is growing quicker than normal. Did you know though, that the first few weeks of grass growth are important not only for a healthy lawn but also for many pollinators that hibernate in the soil, dead grass, and leaf debris that is in your yard? The first few weeks of growth are important for the grass to establish a good root structure which in the long run will make your yard healthier and keep it looking good all summer long. Mowing the grass when it is in this growth stage can hinder root development and lead to dead grass when it gets dry in July and August. Another thing to consider is all those insects that are good for our gardens are still living in the grass and the debris that is on top of the grass. Many butterfly caterpillars and bees hibernate in thatch (dead grass) and leaf litter that was left in the fall. Mowing this can cause those insects harm and ultimately lead to a decline in an already declining population.

