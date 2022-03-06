Ever wonder what that steam is coming out of all the little, tiny buildings scattered around the county is? Well, it is that time of year. Turning everyday sap of the maple tree into one of the most delicious sugary delights you will ever find- maple (anything- syrup, sugar, cream, etc.).
Pennsylvania ranks 6th out of 25 US states in production while Bradford County is 5th among 56 Pennsylvania Counties. Bradford County’s 53 sugar makers install an estimated 54,200 taps each year, producing 8,000 gallons of delectable, 100% all-natural maple syrup. Many direct-market their product as maple syrup, but also available are 100% natural sugar forms of maple cream, maple candy, and dry maple sugar. Maple flavored goodies beyond these are only limited by the imagination.
Pure maple sugar is harvested in the form of sap, predominately from the Sugar Maple (Hard Maple) tree. Trees at least 12 inches in diameter are “tapped” from February to April each year by drilling a 5/16-inch diameter, 1.5-inch deep hole. A healthy, 12-inch diameter tree can easily handle the stress of 1 hole and larger trees over 18 inches in diameter can take two taps per year without harm. A healthy tree will seal off a tap hole within a year! No chemicals or preservatives are used in the tree or in any part of maple sugar production.
Sap can be gathered in a variety of ways from individual buckets to an extensive network of tubing carrying sap to a central collection point. Sap containing approximately 2% sugar is boiled to remove water until sugar content reaches 67%. Since the only task at hand is boiling, no special equipment is needed! This is an excellent backyard activity for the entire family. You will find however that it takes a long time. On average, 40 gallons of raw maple sap will require you to turn 39 gallons into steam! That’s a lot of energy. It is why all-natural maple sugar is more expensive than other options.
Weather conditions creating sap movement in trees are freezing nights and thawing days. This is the best time of year to visit local sugar producers. They often enjoy visitors and are very willing to give spontaneous tours. Maple Weekend happens the third weekend in March each year, when many local producers make an extra effort to provide tours, on-farm activities, and special treats. The Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association promotes the event and you can find more information at www.facebook.com/emmspa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.