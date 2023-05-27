CONSERVATION CORNER: Worms Built That!?

Anybody who has read more than one article written by one of us here at the Bradford County Conservation District knows that one thing we really enjoy is talking about soil health. With soil health, we usually talk about one organism in particular…worms. Recently, I attended a course for nutrient management training, and I learned something about worms — nightcrawlers specifically — that I did not know before. I wanted to share it with all of the readers of this column and encourage you to be on the lookout for these worm structures.
The structure I am talking about it called a worm midden. A midden is a small pile of food or debris that has been gathered by an animal. I had heard of squirrels making these piles with pinecones but was never aware that worms also made middens. Nightcrawlers will make these piles over their burrows using crop residue, small rocks, twigs, etc. They use this debris as food, and also shelter to cover their burrows with. At night, the worm will come out and gather up this debris and cover the hole with it. So, if you happen to be walking around your field, or your garden and see small piles of crop residue with a hole underneath, chances are there is a night crawler living as much as three feet below it.
How does this relate to soil health you ask? Well, worms are perhaps one of the best indicators of soil health that we have. More worms equal better aeration, better infiltration of water, and more organic matter being produced. They also provide good passages for plant roots to take, which in a dry year can provide plants with better access to water. All of these contribute to a healthier soil overall and will likely produce a better crop. This can also tie us back into the benefits of no-till planting for soil health. A study done by the University of Illinois showed that a field that had been tilled was likely to have half as many middens as compared to a field that had been planted in no-till the year before. When comparing two no-till fields, one with a cover crop, one without, they found the same thing. The field with the cover crop had almost twice as many middens as the field without a cover crop. All of this activity, again, leads to better soil health.
If any readers have an interest in this, I encourage you to go out to your field or your garden and see how many of these middens you can find. I would be interested to know myself how many people are able to find. I am often encouraged by how much people in our area seem to care about soil health and providing a better area not only for crop growth but also for better soils in general. Keep up the good work, and if you happen to find a bunch of middens, maybe you’ll also find a bunch of nightcrawlers for fishing!
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely.
