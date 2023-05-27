CONSERVATION CORNER: Worms Built That!?

A worm midden is used as food, as well as shelter to cover their burrows.

 Photo Provided by Bradford County Conservation

Anybody who has read more than one article written by one of us here at the Bradford County Conservation District knows that one thing we really enjoy is talking about soil health. With soil health, we usually talk about one organism in particular…worms. Recently, I attended a course for nutrient management training, and I learned something about worms — nightcrawlers specifically — that I did not know before. I wanted to share it with all of the readers of this column and encourage you to be on the lookout for these worm structures.

The structure I am talking about it called a worm midden. A midden is a small pile of food or debris that has been gathered by an animal. I had heard of squirrels making these piles with pinecones but was never aware that worms also made middens. Nightcrawlers will make these piles over their burrows using crop residue, small rocks, twigs, etc. They use this debris as food, and also shelter to cover their burrows with. At night, the worm will come out and gather up this debris and cover the hole with it. So, if you happen to be walking around your field, or your garden and see small piles of crop residue with a hole underneath, chances are there is a night crawler living as much as three feet below it.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.