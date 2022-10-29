CONSERVATIONS CORNER: Bradford County Women in Ag Day
Photo Provided

On Oct. 20 the Bradford County Conservation District hosted their first Women in Ag Event at the Troy Sale barn in Troy. In attendance were 32 women from several counties. During this event attendees learned about no-till gardening, agroforestry, and pruning.

Did you know that you could be a “lazy” gardener and still have a very productive garden? Well, you can! Women at this event learned that all you have to do to garden is mulch, plant, harvest, and repeat. No-till gardening is very simple to do and is great for the environment. Want to learn more about this? Give us a call at the conservation district.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.