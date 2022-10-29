CONSERVATIONS CORNER: Bradford County Women in Ag Day

On Oct. 20 the Bradford County Conservation District hosted their first Women in Ag Event at the Troy Sale barn in Troy. In attendance were 32 women from several counties. During this event attendees learned about no-till gardening, agroforestry, and pruning.
Did you know that you could be a “lazy” gardener and still have a very productive garden? Well, you can! Women at this event learned that all you have to do to garden is mulch, plant, harvest, and repeat. No-till gardening is very simple to do and is great for the environment. Want to learn more about this? Give us a call at the conservation district.
Agroforestry was another topic that the women at this event learned about. Want to use your land to make a profit in two ways? This may be the option you are looking for. Agroforestry is the intentional mixing of trees and shrubs into crop and/or animal production systems. Call us at the conservation district if you would like to learn more.
Pruning was another topic that the women learned about at this event. Have you ever tried your hand at pruning? It is no easy task. There are very specific cuts you have to make in order to not harm the tree. Luckily, we had a Penn State Master Gardener to help educate us on these proper cuts. If you are interested in learning about pruning reach out to the Bradford County Master Gardeners and they can lend you some assistance.
Since this event was focused on women in the agriculture community, there were two women, who own and operate agriculture businesses, that presented at this event as well. Amanda Kennedy from Backroad Creamery and Renee Shores from Shores Sisters presented on their business and how they decided to start a business in the agriculture field. Both presentations were very informative, but also very motivating. These inspiring women built their business from the ground up and now they are well known and high demand businesses.
We hope to make the Bradford County Women in Ag Day Event an annual event so keep your eyes open for next year’s Women in Ag Event! A big thank you to our sponsors as this event wouldn’t have been possible without their support (Chesapeake Energy, Bradford & Sullivan County Farm Bureau, Troy Sale Barn, C&N Bank, First Citizens Community Bank, and PACD).
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
