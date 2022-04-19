Major roadway projects are expected to take place in Bradford and Sullivan Counties this year due to the federal infrastructure law.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Engineering District 3, which covers Bradford and Sullivan Counties, announced the projects that will start this year.
“A well-maintained, sustainable transportation system is a key component of the economic vitality of the state,” District 3 Executive Eric High said. “We understand investing in this valuable resource is an investment in our future and [the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law] has helped us advance many projects.”
The law was passed in 2021 and provides funds for various infrastructure projects like roadway and bridge repairs and maintenance. Over $265 million will be invested this year in District 3 for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resurfacing of 185 miles of highways and 47 bridges.
“[BIL] allows Pennsylvania to move forward with additional infrastructure projects,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are grateful for the opportunity to receive this funding to help address our infrastructure needs.”
Construction projects that will receive funds and continue this year in Bradford and Sullivan Counties include:
• The Route 199 reconstruction from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in Athens and Sayre boroughs. The ongoing four-year project will receive funds of $16.5 million and is expected to be completed in 2024.
• Route 6 resurfacing and widening from Wonder View Lane to Sugar Creek in North Towanda Township ($2.4 million)
• Bridge painting projects on Route 1041 (James Street) over the north branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township ($2.4 million)
• Route 14 restoration from Windfall Road to Tennessee Gas Road in Alba Borough and Troy Township ($2.5 million)
• Route 154 repair of a soil slide at World’s End State Park in Forks Township ($2.7 million)
• Route 220 resurface from Old Route 220 to Route 42 in Laporte Township ($1.7 million)
Motorists are urged to be mindful of highway workers’ safety as well as their own in work zones. When encountering a work zone, people should drive the posted speed limit, turn headlights on and pay close attention to signs and flaggers to avoid distractions. Motorists should remain alert by slowing down and driving with caution in work zones.
Drivers may see work done on less traveled roads in rural areas or encounter slow-moving PennDOT work vehicles and changes in traffic patterns. Activities like mowing and the use of herbicide spray and line painting vehicles will be done in work zones. Motorists should give workers plenty of room to perform these tasks.
Road conditions on major roadways can been seen by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. The app is available on iPhone and Android devices by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. PennDOT news and traffic alerts can be seen by subscribing at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
Information about infrastructure in District 3, including completed work and significant projects is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results, while planned and active construction projects can be seen at www.projects.penndot.gov.
