Consultant hired, funding secured for clean water planning

A $100,000 grant has been awarded to Bradford, Tioga, and Potter counties as part of a joint effort to create action plans as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Water Implementation Plan to reduce nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment levels in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
According to Friday’s funding announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the 26 upper watershed counties were divided into 10 groups to make the most of the limited funding, with each group receiving $100,000 in grant awards.
During their most recent meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners provided their approval for Larsen Design Group to serve as consultant for the County Action Plan being created through the collaboration. According to county Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, $95,000 of the grant money will be paid to Larsen Design Group while the remaining $5,000 will go toward administrative fees.
Larsen Design Group was chosen above three other companies in the running, which were evaluated by the three counties’ planning offices and conservation districts.
“I can tell you that all four consultants were highly qualified,” said Williams. “We just felt that Larsen met what all of the groups were looking for combined as well as had the capacity to pull this off in the time frame that was specified.”
With planning process currently in its infancy, Williams felt that a much clearer picture of the steps these counties could take toward cleaning up the watershed would develop by the middle of next year.
“But the primary things that we’ll be looking at as we move through that process are: How do we meet the goals that we have to meet as required by DEP and the Chesapeake Bay Coalition and what is the biggest bang for our buck here?” he said. “We have a general idea about what those are going to look like. It’s probably going to be some streambank stabilization, maybe potentially some stream cleaning depending on what we get into, storm water management, forestry and agricultural practices, and things of that nature.”
“There’s a number of different focus groups that could be brought in to add their input as to what this plan is going to look like,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller noted.
Eight counties in the lower half of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed developed Countywide Action Plans in 2019 and 2020, according to the DEP.
“This is an exciting first in Pennsylvania’s longtime work to improve the health of the watershed,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Having all counties on board demonstrates a new level of community commitment to improving local waters and protecting the benefits they bring to our lives. It also reflects the effectiveness of new partnerships by state agencies and the agriculture, forestry, wastewater, and business sectors to support this local work. DEP will do everything we can to sustain this action for healthy waters.”
The nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment pollutants being targeted by the Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan have been building up in bodies of water from activities such as plowing, tilling and fertilizing farmland, and stripping away trees and vegetation, which have resulted in increased streambank erosion, according to the DEP.
Although planning will take place at the local level, the DEP will support counties in anyway possible during the process.
Although all or part of 43 counties are included in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in all, DEP officials noted that nine counties had low levels of pollution and therefore were not asked to develop Countywide Action Plans.
As part of the Chesapeake Bay initiative, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring Pennsylvania to reduce nitrogen in the watershed by 34 million pounds per year, phosphorous by 700,000 pounds per year, and sediment by 531 million pounds per year by 2025.
New York, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia also have goals they must meet as part of the agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.