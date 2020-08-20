A new mobile app is being currently being piloted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that will alert users of a possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the COVID Alert PA app is designed to enhance contact tracing efforts once released to the general public for free early next month.
“By utilizing this technology, we can quickly notify more people who have been exposed to COVID-19. We hope when this app is available, Pennsylvanians will do the right thing and download, use it and continue to remain alert as we continue to fight this virus.”
Public health investigators following up on a COVID-19 case will be able to provide a six-digit code to those with the app who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The code, which validates the diagnosis, will then trigger an Exposure Alert to others with the app who came in close contact with the patient.
Levine said the app’s success depends on how many adults download it, and stressed that it is designed to be completely anonymous and secure.
“We are very committed and conscious of protecting the privacy and security of all Pennsylvanians,” Levine said. “This app will not use GPS to collect movement or geographic location of individuals. Instead, this app will be using Bluetooth proximity enabled exposure notification service technology provided by Apple and Google. It is important for users to know that we are not collecting any personal information with this app.”
The app is built through a partnership with MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, and developer NearForm.
It will also provide up-to-date data about COVID-19 from the Department of Health’s data dash board.
