Contested local elections: Who won? Whose future remains uncertian?

The Independent Baptist Church in Towanda was one of several polling places welcoming voters Tuesday.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that incumbent Kevin Rude was defeated in the Athens School Board Region 2 race. There were two four-year terms available in that race. The Review regrets the error.  

Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Samuel Moore will not be joining the Sayre School Board while Athens School Board President John A. Johnson, IV’s future with the board remains uncertain due to a large number of write-in votes per the unofficial results from Tuesday’s Municipal General Election.

Long-time Sayre School Board member Ron Cole brought in 1,082 votes to secure another four-year term in the district, and will be joined by newcomers Jenny Riley with 1,028 votes, Felicia Kmetz with 975 votes, and Jaimee Alsing with 708 votes. Former Business Manager Samuel Moore, whose departure via retirement and release agreement in 2016 followed audits showing multiple examples of inaccurate financial reporting, received 475 votes.

For the Athens School Board, Board President John A. Johnson, IV is at risk of losing his seat for the four-year Region 3 term. Johnson brought in 390 votes, while there were 444 unspecified write-in votes cast. Michael Owen ran a write-in campaign for that seat, and a victory will be determined by how many of those write-in votes were cast in Owen’s or another candidate’s name. In Region 2, where two four-year terms were available, incumbent Kevin Rude retained his seat with 623 votes while Cynthia Gannon-Cooper brought in 731 votes for the other seat. Bob Raimo and Amanda Alexander were running write-in campaigns in that contest. There were 502 write-in votes

A team of write-ins also tried to make their way onto the Troy School Board, with Lisa Campbell seeking the Region 1 seat, Kate Brown seeking the Region 2 seat and Randy Kuhn seeking the Region 3 seat. However, the overall number of write-in votes fell short in each contest. In Region 1, incumbent Mary Abreu received 363 votes, while incumbents R. Gavin Watson and Heather Bohner secured the two Region 2 seats with 477 votes and 363 votes respectively, and Kelsey McNeal brought in 434 votes for Region 3. Each seat was for a four-year term.

In Canton Borough, three four-year terms were up for grabs on council with four people running. Robert E. Johnson, IV, who was appointed to the council earlier in the year, received the most votes with 160, while incumbent Lynette D. Ambruch received 156 votes and appointed incumbent Brian Koval received 153 votes to secure their positions on council. The fourth candidate, appointee Alex Schrader, received 118 votes.

In Litchfield Township, Kevin Merrill secured a six-year supervisor’s position over William Zurn, 186 to 127.

Four four-year terms were open on the Monroe Borough Council. In that race, incumbent Leo J. Willis, Jr. brought in the most votes with 77, followed by Eric West with 74, incumbent Daniel E. Troup with 70, and incumbent William S. Shaw with 69 to secure the seats. Scott Sandfort brought in 49 votes.

In Springfield Township, Randy L. Watson defeated incumbent Clarence Guthrie 180 to 83 for a six-year term as township supervisor.

The Athens Borough Council had five candidates on the ballot and a write-in competing for three four-year council terms. JoAnne Polzella was the top vote-getter with 268, followed by Anthony Smith with 240 and incumbent Sharon Sporn with 228. Meanwhile, incumbent Matt Patton received 217 and incumbent Jeffrey Nason received 195. Former council President Bill Cotton ran a write-in campaign. Although it is currently unknown how many write-in votes were cast with his name, there were 138 write-in votes overall.

Overall, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said Tuesday’s elections proceeded smoothly without any major incidents.

“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania.”

She thanked county election officials and poll workers for helping conduct another election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Election staff and volunteers deserve the gratitude and appreciation of all Pennsylvanians for their hard work, extraordinary efforts, and steadfast commitment to ensuring that their fellow citizens can safely exercise their precious right to vote,” she said.

Full results are listed below:

Coroner Two Year Term Vote for ONE

James A. Bowen - Republican - 5378

District Attorney Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Albert C. Ondrey - Republican - 5344

Alba Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE - 100%

Dale G. Palmer - Republican - 32

Councilman Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR - 100%

Tom Hojnowski - Republican - 30

Carol A. Bastion - Republican - 33

Stephen V. Bastion - Republican - 32

Broc E. Forbes - Republican - 33

Councilman Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Danielle M. May - Republican - 32

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Write-in - 5

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Write-in - 12

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Write-in - 4

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dessa M. Staboleski - Republican - 30

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Spencer - Republican - 32

Albany Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary J. Moon - Republican - 23

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

2021 Municipal General Ballot Listing

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Connie Boyer - Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Thomas Raymond Broscius - Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Armenia Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Steven S. Harris - Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Karyn R. Harwick - Republican

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Tiffany Putnam - Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mallory J. Babcock - Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna Wandell - Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Diane Bristol - Republican

Asylum Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Donald Johnson, Jr. - Republican - 147

Write-in - 78

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Winter - Republican - 222

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Billie Jo Tuttle - Republican - 220

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Lola J. Kunkle - Democratic - 169

Athens Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Francis Skip Roupp - Dem / Rep - 458

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE - 100%

Matt Patton - Democratic - 217

Sharon Sporn - Democratic - 228

Jeffrey Nason - Dem / Rep - 195

JoAnne Polzella - Republican - 268

Anthony Smith - Republican - 240

Write-In - 138

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Paul H. Gilbert - Dem / Rep - 472

High Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

James M. Canning, Sr. - Republican - 405

1st Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Katie Jones - Republican - 116

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

2nd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Robert E. Wilkinson - Republican - 69

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

3rd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

4th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

James M. Canning, Sr. - Republican - 136

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joyce D. Weaver - Republican - 141

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon K. Slater - Republican - 141

Athens Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Tressa Heffron - Dem / Rep - 605

Alan Burgess - Republican - 660

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ginger Kinner - Dem / Rep - 902

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Joshua E. Canning - Republican - 752

1st District

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

2nd District

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Burlington Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

John M. Butts - Republican - 19

Write-in - 19

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Butts - Republican - 28

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

JaNell Young - Republican - 31

Burlington Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

George Demas - Republican - 140

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Lou Rogers - Republican - 149

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeffrey Y. Selleck - Republican - 141

West Burlington Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ralph A. Jennings - Republican - 115

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sherrill Jennings - Republican - 111

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Doris Parks - Democratic - 38

Kathryn D. Walters - Republican - 79

Canton Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dean Vanderpool - Dem / Rep - 188

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE - 100%

Alex Schrader - Democratic - 118

Lynette D. Ambruch - Republican - 156

Robert E. Johnson, IV - Republican - 160

Brian Koval - Republican - 153

Write-in - 37

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

David B. Preston - Republican - 200

Michael D. Shultz - Republican - 173

Write-in - 17

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary Gleckner - Republican - 253

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marie Stankiewicz - Democratic - 190

Canton Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Elnor K. Blaney - Republican - 349

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Michele L. Deeghan - Republican - 364

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kay Pepper - Democratic - 236

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mona Hamm - Democratic - 67

Marjorie Spencer - Republican - 312

Columbia Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelly Root - Republican - 243

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathleen Staudt - Republican - 258

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Bonnie L. Duart - Republican - 253

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Eilene A. Tedesco - Democratic - 57

Linda L. Miller - Republican - 211

Franklin Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Wilmer Martin - Republican - 91

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kay H. McNeal - Republican - 92

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Granville Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Lori Saxton - Republican - 148

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Lucas Pepper - Republican - 153

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

William Keppler - Republican - 167

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Barbara Morgan - Republican - 167

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Dale W. Butcher - Republican - 154

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathleen W. Fleming - Republican - 167

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gail Kinch - Democratic - 30

Ida M. Butcher - Republican - 137

Herrick Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Greg Bacon - Republican - 163

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gerald Taylor - Independent - 174

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Melissa E. Clouse - Republican - 178

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

LeRaysville Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Chris M. Young - Republican - 61

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

John Alderson - Republican - 57

Write-in - 50

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

LeRoy Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Miosi - Republican - 148

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary A. Krise - Republican - 154

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeanne Butters - Republican - 160

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jane Moore - Republican - 159

Litchfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

William Zurn - Democratic - 127

Kevin Merrill - Republican - 186

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joy C. Drake - Dem / Rep - 283

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Theodore Benjamin - Republican - 272

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Faith McClelland - Republican - 290

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Monroe Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Seth Wills - Republican - 88

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR - 100%

Daniel E. Troup - Democratic - 70

Leo J. Wills, Jr. - Republican - 77

William S. Shaw - Republican - 69

Scott Sandfort - Republican - 49

Eric West - Republican - 74

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brenda Wills - Republican - 87

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet Jan Astare - Republican - 98

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Tank Carr - Republican - 71

Monroe Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Dennis Allen - Republican - 161

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Wayne Lantz - Republican - 145

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Carl Watkins - Republican - 127

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sonja Wood - Republican - 172

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Stroud - Republican - 172

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Susan Dunn - Republican - 179

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Toni Lamphere - Republican - 175

New Albany Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE - 100%

Daniel A. Dunham, III - Republican - 30

Write-in - 16

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Walter D. Manley - Democratic - 27

Sheena Pettitt - Republican - 25

Write-in - 49

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Connie M. Green - Democratic - 38

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kaitlyn Leljedal- Democratic - 37

Orwell Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeffrey Robbins - Republican - 256

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Shirley M. Snyder - Republican - 267

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Daniel Moore - Republican - 258

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna Miller - Republican - 260

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Norma Moore - Republican - 252

Overton Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Lloyd Decker - Republican - 58

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joanne Jasper - Republican - 58

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Pike Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Casey McPherson - Republican - 143

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Colleen Otis Edsell - Republican - 142

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Linda L. Russell - Republican - 142

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathy D. Bresnan - Democratic - 37

Janice Young - Republican - 111

Ridgebury Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ray Bellows - Republican - 308

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

David Baker - Dem / Rep - 276

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Juliette Walsh- Republican - 334

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Bruce Pond - Republican - 321

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kimberly A. Lewis - Democratic - 231

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Pat Anthony - Republican - 337

Rome Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Rome Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jenny M. Payne - Republican - 189

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Tina Hottle - Republican - 202

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Beth Young - Republican - 196

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Billie Parker - Republican - 198

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dawn L. Grohol - Republican - 169

Julie T. Perry - Libertarian - 42

Sayre Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Henry G. Farley - Dem / Rep - 701

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Gabriel J. Felt - Democratic - 468

James Daly - Republican - 555

Jessie DeKar - Republican - 515

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Amy Murrelle - Dem / Rep - 775

Sayre Borough 1st Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 2nd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Arthur E. VanRiper - Republican - 314

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 3rd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Virginia Malone - Republican - 50

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 4th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 5th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julianne C. Wright - Democratic - 24

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julie A. Kowalewicz - Democratic - 25

Sheshequin Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kurt D. Lafy - Republican - 185

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Anita Whipple - Republican - 222

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Smithfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Wade V. Hulslander - Republican - 299

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Charlene Edger - Republican - 305

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet Teeter - Republican - 290

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marcia Kesten - Democratic - 86

Michelle Vargason - Republican - 246

South Creek Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Stan Sterling - Republican - 263

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Shelley Young - Libertarian - 122

Write-in - 137

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Melinda Sterling - Dem / Rep - 253

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Benjamin McClure - Dem / Rep - 257

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Tammy Stone - Republican - 266

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

South Waverly Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Timothy M. Hickey - Democratic - 179

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Christopher L. Wood - Democratic - 116

Burdett Porter - Republican - 178

Write-in - 91

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Roxanne Testen - Democratic - 134

Cynthia Coyle Parrish - Republican - 156

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John Testen - Democratic - 180

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna L. Nocchi - Democratic - 181

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joyce Petrocco - Democratic - 169

Springfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Clarence Guthrie - Democratic - 83

Randy L. Watson - Republican - 180

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

William Angove - Republican - 233

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Gretchen Geer - Republican - 258

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Christina Kuhn - Republican - 247

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Candidate withdrew

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Darla Monroe - Republican - 262

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Linda Debach - Republican - 265

Standing Stone Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Kingsley - Democratic - 78

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Helen E. Olewnik - Republican - 107

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Terry Primrose - Democratic - 70

Stevens Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kenneth Sharer - Republican - 111

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Renee Stewart - Republican - 115

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Matt Hilbert - Republican - 104

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Renee Stewart - Republican - 113

Sylvania Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Robert A. Abbott - Republican - 38

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

T. Clifford Rigby, III - Republican - 34

Katherine Morgan - Republican - 39

Jean Young - Republican - 37

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Terry Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Brad Delamater - Republican - 171

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Irene Oliver - Republican - 170

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Worrell - Republican - 175

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Towanda Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Garrett Miller - Dem/Rep - 395

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kara Eberlin - Republican - 380

1st Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jean Miller - Republican - 78

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marie Walsh Seibert - Republican - 80

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Karen Wampole - Republican - 77

2nd Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

William Kovalcin, Jr. - Republican - 82

Joseph Saring - Republican - 87

Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Jonathan B. Shulze - Democratic - 85

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Patricia Martin - Republican - 95

3rd Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary Parks - Republican - 178

Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Michelle Vera Hatch - Republican - 182

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Towanda Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary B. Scranton - Republican - 118

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Nichole A. Johnson - Republican - 123

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Karrie L. Green - Republican - 124

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Patrick H. Savercool - Republican - 118

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

North Towanda Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gerald Sheets - Republican - 171

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Cornelius H. Blokzyl - Republican - 167

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Cynthia A. Williams - Democratic - 158

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Troy Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mike Powers - Dem/Rep - 214

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Jason Hodlofski - Republican - 191

Timothy J. Bruce - Republican - 175

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

William Hawrylo - Democratic - 192

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marla L. Oldroyd - Republican - 222

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet R. Ordway - Republican - 218

Troy Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jason R. Wilcox - Republican - 377

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kerry A. Doud - Republican - 379

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

David Pierchorowicz - Republican - 360

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Patricia Rogers - Republican - 375

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tuscarora Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Patrick Beebe - Republican - 221

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Gehin - Republican - 242

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Vivian Vannan - Democratic - 49

Heather L. H. Sharer - Republican - 205

Ulster Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

J. Jeffery Lenox - Republican - 191

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathy Assumpcao - Republican - 199

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Katherine Donovan - Republican - 181

Warren Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Wilks - Republican - 248

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sally A. Dewing - Republican - 256

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ronald Dewing - Republican - 248

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Russell A. Dewing, Jr. - Republican - 251

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Georgie Dewing - Republican - 247

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Penny Treadwell - Democratic - 46

Donna M. Pitcher - Republican - 217

Wells Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gavin Snyder - Republican - 198

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John G. Shimko - Republican - 192

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Hastings - Republican - 210

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Mickey Millen - Republican - 217

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Georgia M. Schonher - Republican - 219

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dawn C. Wright - Democratic - 63

Beverly J. Smith - Republican - 176

Wilmot Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Frank Messersmith - Republican - 227

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ashley M. Hunsinger - Republican - 242

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Windham Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gale Bowen - Republican - 158

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Shuman - Republican - 168

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Martha Shuman - Republican - 171

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Doris A. Powell - Republican - 184

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Jane Baker - Republican - 174

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julia Beckwith Ripa - Republican - 170

Wyalusing Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Susan Burgess - Republican - 90

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Micah Dietz - Republican - 95

Brooks Blemle - Republican - 82

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gwendolyn M. Pickett - Republican - 98

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Louise A. Sharer - Democratic - 88

Wyalusing Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Marvin Meteer - Republican - 242

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ava J. Tunnicliff - Republican - 243

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Rhonda McCarty - Republican - 249

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sherri Ann Fenton - Republican - 244

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Deborah J. Howard - Republican - 222

Wysox Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelly Gannon - Dem/Rep - 285

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brenda Benjamin - Republican - 292

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Athens Area School District

REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Natalie Smart - Dem/Rep - 398

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Christopher D. Jones - Dem/Rep - 417

REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Kevin Rude - Republican - 623

Cynthia Gannon - Cooper - Republican - 731

Write-in - 502

REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John A. Johnson, IV - Republican - 390

Write-in - 444

Canton Area School District

REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Arica Jennings - Republican - 368

Write-in - 137

REGION 2 – CANTON BORO School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

J. Scott May - Republican - 221

Northeast Bradford Area School District

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

David Martin - Republican - 876

Peggy Hughes - Republican - 812

Benjamin Miller - Republican - 876

Kristy McPherson - Republican - 961

Write-in - 285

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Benjamin Miller - Republican - 878

Sayre Area School District

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Ronald Cole - Dem/Rep - 1,082

Samuel Moore - Dem/Rep - 476

Felicia Kmetz - Dem/Rep - 975

Jenny Riley - Dem/Rep - 1,028

Jaimee Alsing - Libertarian - 708

Towanda Area School District

REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Tavani - No Affiliation - 379

REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brady C. Finogle - Dem/Rep - 604

REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

John J. Hennessy - Republican - 399

Donna Wioskowski - Libertarian - 163

Troy Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Abreu - Dem/Rep - 363

Write-in - 310

REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Heather Bohner - Dem/Rep - 363

R. Gavin Watson - Dem/Rep - 477

Write-in - 314

REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelsey McNeal - Dem/Rep - 434

Write-in - 266

Wyalusing Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Paul DeNault - Republican - 610

REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Terry A. Cobb - Dem/Rep - 400

Kelly White - Dem/Rep - 396

REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Muench - Rep - 318

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Tiffani L. Warner - Dem/Rep - 290

