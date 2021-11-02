CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that incumbent Kevin Rude was defeated in the Athens School Board Region 2 race. There were two four-year terms available in that race. The Review regrets the error.
Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Samuel Moore will not be joining the Sayre School Board while Athens School Board President John A. Johnson, IV’s future with the board remains uncertain due to a large number of write-in votes per the unofficial results from Tuesday’s Municipal General Election.
Long-time Sayre School Board member Ron Cole brought in 1,082 votes to secure another four-year term in the district, and will be joined by newcomers Jenny Riley with 1,028 votes, Felicia Kmetz with 975 votes, and Jaimee Alsing with 708 votes. Former Business Manager Samuel Moore, whose departure via retirement and release agreement in 2016 followed audits showing multiple examples of inaccurate financial reporting, received 475 votes.
For the Athens School Board, Board President John A. Johnson, IV is at risk of losing his seat for the four-year Region 3 term. Johnson brought in 390 votes, while there were 444 unspecified write-in votes cast. Michael Owen ran a write-in campaign for that seat, and a victory will be determined by how many of those write-in votes were cast in Owen’s or another candidate’s name. In Region 2, where two four-year terms were available, incumbent Kevin Rude retained his seat with 623 votes while Cynthia Gannon-Cooper brought in 731 votes for the other seat. Bob Raimo and Amanda Alexander were running write-in campaigns in that contest. There were 502 write-in votes
A team of write-ins also tried to make their way onto the Troy School Board, with Lisa Campbell seeking the Region 1 seat, Kate Brown seeking the Region 2 seat and Randy Kuhn seeking the Region 3 seat. However, the overall number of write-in votes fell short in each contest. In Region 1, incumbent Mary Abreu received 363 votes, while incumbents R. Gavin Watson and Heather Bohner secured the two Region 2 seats with 477 votes and 363 votes respectively, and Kelsey McNeal brought in 434 votes for Region 3. Each seat was for a four-year term.
In Canton Borough, three four-year terms were up for grabs on council with four people running. Robert E. Johnson, IV, who was appointed to the council earlier in the year, received the most votes with 160, while incumbent Lynette D. Ambruch received 156 votes and appointed incumbent Brian Koval received 153 votes to secure their positions on council. The fourth candidate, appointee Alex Schrader, received 118 votes.
In Litchfield Township, Kevin Merrill secured a six-year supervisor’s position over William Zurn, 186 to 127.
Four four-year terms were open on the Monroe Borough Council. In that race, incumbent Leo J. Willis, Jr. brought in the most votes with 77, followed by Eric West with 74, incumbent Daniel E. Troup with 70, and incumbent William S. Shaw with 69 to secure the seats. Scott Sandfort brought in 49 votes.
In Springfield Township, Randy L. Watson defeated incumbent Clarence Guthrie 180 to 83 for a six-year term as township supervisor.
The Athens Borough Council had five candidates on the ballot and a write-in competing for three four-year council terms. JoAnne Polzella was the top vote-getter with 268, followed by Anthony Smith with 240 and incumbent Sharon Sporn with 228. Meanwhile, incumbent Matt Patton received 217 and incumbent Jeffrey Nason received 195. Former council President Bill Cotton ran a write-in campaign. Although it is currently unknown how many write-in votes were cast with his name, there were 138 write-in votes overall.
Overall, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said Tuesday’s elections proceeded smoothly without any major incidents.
“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania.”
She thanked county election officials and poll workers for helping conduct another election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Election staff and volunteers deserve the gratitude and appreciation of all Pennsylvanians for their hard work, extraordinary efforts, and steadfast commitment to ensuring that their fellow citizens can safely exercise their precious right to vote,” she said.
Full results are listed below:
Coroner Two Year Term Vote for ONE
James A. Bowen - Republican - 5378
District Attorney Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Albert C. Ondrey - Republican - 5344
Alba Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE - 100%
Dale G. Palmer - Republican - 32
Councilman Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR - 100%
Tom Hojnowski - Republican - 30
Carol A. Bastion - Republican - 33
Stephen V. Bastion - Republican - 32
Broc E. Forbes - Republican - 33
Councilman Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Danielle M. May - Republican - 32
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Write-in - 5
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Write-in - 12
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Write-in - 4
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dessa M. Staboleski - Republican - 30
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Spencer - Republican - 32
Albany Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary J. Moon - Republican - 23
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
2021 Municipal General Ballot Listing
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Connie Boyer - Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Thomas Raymond Broscius - Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Armenia Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Steven S. Harris - Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Karyn R. Harwick - Republican
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Tiffany Putnam - Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mallory J. Babcock - Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna Wandell - Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Diane Bristol - Republican
Asylum Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Donald Johnson, Jr. - Republican - 147
Write-in - 78
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Winter - Republican - 222
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Billie Jo Tuttle - Republican - 220
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Lola J. Kunkle - Democratic - 169
Athens Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Francis Skip Roupp - Dem / Rep - 458
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE - 100%
Matt Patton - Democratic - 217
Sharon Sporn - Democratic - 228
Jeffrey Nason - Dem / Rep - 195
JoAnne Polzella - Republican - 268
Anthony Smith - Republican - 240
Write-In - 138
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Paul H. Gilbert - Dem / Rep - 472
High Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
James M. Canning, Sr. - Republican - 405
1st Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Katie Jones - Republican - 116
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
2nd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Robert E. Wilkinson - Republican - 69
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
3rd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
4th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
James M. Canning, Sr. - Republican - 136
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joyce D. Weaver - Republican - 141
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon K. Slater - Republican - 141
Athens Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Tressa Heffron - Dem / Rep - 605
Alan Burgess - Republican - 660
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ginger Kinner - Dem / Rep - 902
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Joshua E. Canning - Republican - 752
1st District
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
2nd District
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Burlington Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
John M. Butts - Republican - 19
Write-in - 19
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Butts - Republican - 28
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
JaNell Young - Republican - 31
Burlington Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
George Demas - Republican - 140
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Lou Rogers - Republican - 149
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeffrey Y. Selleck - Republican - 141
West Burlington Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ralph A. Jennings - Republican - 115
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sherrill Jennings - Republican - 111
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Doris Parks - Democratic - 38
Kathryn D. Walters - Republican - 79
Canton Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dean Vanderpool - Dem / Rep - 188
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE - 100%
Alex Schrader - Democratic - 118
Lynette D. Ambruch - Republican - 156
Robert E. Johnson, IV - Republican - 160
Brian Koval - Republican - 153
Write-in - 37
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
David B. Preston - Republican - 200
Michael D. Shultz - Republican - 173
Write-in - 17
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary Gleckner - Republican - 253
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marie Stankiewicz - Democratic - 190
Canton Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Elnor K. Blaney - Republican - 349
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Michele L. Deeghan - Republican - 364
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kay Pepper - Democratic - 236
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mona Hamm - Democratic - 67
Marjorie Spencer - Republican - 312
Columbia Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelly Root - Republican - 243
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathleen Staudt - Republican - 258
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Bonnie L. Duart - Republican - 253
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Eilene A. Tedesco - Democratic - 57
Linda L. Miller - Republican - 211
Franklin Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Wilmer Martin - Republican - 91
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kay H. McNeal - Republican - 92
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Granville Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Lori Saxton - Republican - 148
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Lucas Pepper - Republican - 153
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
William Keppler - Republican - 167
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Barbara Morgan - Republican - 167
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Dale W. Butcher - Republican - 154
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathleen W. Fleming - Republican - 167
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gail Kinch - Democratic - 30
Ida M. Butcher - Republican - 137
Herrick Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Greg Bacon - Republican - 163
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gerald Taylor - Independent - 174
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Melissa E. Clouse - Republican - 178
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
LeRaysville Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Chris M. Young - Republican - 61
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
John Alderson - Republican - 57
Write-in - 50
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
LeRoy Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Miosi - Republican - 148
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary A. Krise - Republican - 154
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeanne Butters - Republican - 160
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jane Moore - Republican - 159
Litchfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
William Zurn - Democratic - 127
Kevin Merrill - Republican - 186
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joy C. Drake - Dem / Rep - 283
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Theodore Benjamin - Republican - 272
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Faith McClelland - Republican - 290
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Monroe Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Seth Wills - Republican - 88
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR - 100%
Daniel E. Troup - Democratic - 70
Leo J. Wills, Jr. - Republican - 77
William S. Shaw - Republican - 69
Scott Sandfort - Republican - 49
Eric West - Republican - 74
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brenda Wills - Republican - 87
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet Jan Astare - Republican - 98
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Tank Carr - Republican - 71
Monroe Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Dennis Allen - Republican - 161
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Wayne Lantz - Republican - 145
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Carl Watkins - Republican - 127
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sonja Wood - Republican - 172
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Stroud - Republican - 172
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Susan Dunn - Republican - 179
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Toni Lamphere - Republican - 175
New Albany Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE - 100%
Daniel A. Dunham, III - Republican - 30
Write-in - 16
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Walter D. Manley - Democratic - 27
Sheena Pettitt - Republican - 25
Write-in - 49
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Connie M. Green - Democratic - 38
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kaitlyn Leljedal- Democratic - 37
Orwell Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeffrey Robbins - Republican - 256
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Shirley M. Snyder - Republican - 267
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Daniel Moore - Republican - 258
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna Miller - Republican - 260
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Norma Moore - Republican - 252
Overton Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Lloyd Decker - Republican - 58
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joanne Jasper - Republican - 58
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Pike Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Casey McPherson - Republican - 143
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Colleen Otis Edsell - Republican - 142
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Linda L. Russell - Republican - 142
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathy D. Bresnan - Democratic - 37
Janice Young - Republican - 111
Ridgebury Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ray Bellows - Republican - 308
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
David Baker - Dem / Rep - 276
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Juliette Walsh- Republican - 334
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Bruce Pond - Republican - 321
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kimberly A. Lewis - Democratic - 231
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Pat Anthony - Republican - 337
Rome Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Rome Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jenny M. Payne - Republican - 189
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Tina Hottle - Republican - 202
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Beth Young - Republican - 196
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Billie Parker - Republican - 198
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dawn L. Grohol - Republican - 169
Julie T. Perry - Libertarian - 42
Sayre Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Henry G. Farley - Dem / Rep - 701
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Gabriel J. Felt - Democratic - 468
James Daly - Republican - 555
Jessie DeKar - Republican - 515
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Amy Murrelle - Dem / Rep - 775
Sayre Borough 1st Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 2nd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Arthur E. VanRiper - Republican - 314
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 3rd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Virginia Malone - Republican - 50
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 4th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 5th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julianne C. Wright - Democratic - 24
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julie A. Kowalewicz - Democratic - 25
Sheshequin Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kurt D. Lafy - Republican - 185
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Anita Whipple - Republican - 222
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Smithfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Wade V. Hulslander - Republican - 299
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Charlene Edger - Republican - 305
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet Teeter - Republican - 290
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marcia Kesten - Democratic - 86
Michelle Vargason - Republican - 246
South Creek Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Stan Sterling - Republican - 263
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Shelley Young - Libertarian - 122
Write-in - 137
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Melinda Sterling - Dem / Rep - 253
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Benjamin McClure - Dem / Rep - 257
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Tammy Stone - Republican - 266
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
South Waverly Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Timothy M. Hickey - Democratic - 179
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Christopher L. Wood - Democratic - 116
Burdett Porter - Republican - 178
Write-in - 91
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Roxanne Testen - Democratic - 134
Cynthia Coyle Parrish - Republican - 156
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John Testen - Democratic - 180
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna L. Nocchi - Democratic - 181
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joyce Petrocco - Democratic - 169
Springfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Clarence Guthrie - Democratic - 83
Randy L. Watson - Republican - 180
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
William Angove - Republican - 233
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Gretchen Geer - Republican - 258
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Christina Kuhn - Republican - 247
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Candidate withdrew
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Darla Monroe - Republican - 262
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Linda Debach - Republican - 265
Standing Stone Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Kingsley - Democratic - 78
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Helen E. Olewnik - Republican - 107
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Terry Primrose - Democratic - 70
Stevens Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kenneth Sharer - Republican - 111
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Renee Stewart - Republican - 115
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Matt Hilbert - Republican - 104
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Renee Stewart - Republican - 113
Sylvania Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Robert A. Abbott - Republican - 38
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
T. Clifford Rigby, III - Republican - 34
Katherine Morgan - Republican - 39
Jean Young - Republican - 37
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Terry Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Brad Delamater - Republican - 171
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Irene Oliver - Republican - 170
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Worrell - Republican - 175
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Towanda Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Garrett Miller - Dem/Rep - 395
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kara Eberlin - Republican - 380
1st Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jean Miller - Republican - 78
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marie Walsh Seibert - Republican - 80
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Karen Wampole - Republican - 77
2nd Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
William Kovalcin, Jr. - Republican - 82
Joseph Saring - Republican - 87
Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Jonathan B. Shulze - Democratic - 85
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Patricia Martin - Republican - 95
3rd Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary Parks - Republican - 178
Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Michelle Vera Hatch - Republican - 182
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Towanda Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary B. Scranton - Republican - 118
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Nichole A. Johnson - Republican - 123
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Karrie L. Green - Republican - 124
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Patrick H. Savercool - Republican - 118
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
North Towanda Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gerald Sheets - Republican - 171
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Cornelius H. Blokzyl - Republican - 167
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Cynthia A. Williams - Democratic - 158
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Troy Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mike Powers - Dem/Rep - 214
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Jason Hodlofski - Republican - 191
Timothy J. Bruce - Republican - 175
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
William Hawrylo - Democratic - 192
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marla L. Oldroyd - Republican - 222
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet R. Ordway - Republican - 218
Troy Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jason R. Wilcox - Republican - 377
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kerry A. Doud - Republican - 379
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
David Pierchorowicz - Republican - 360
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Patricia Rogers - Republican - 375
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tuscarora Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Patrick Beebe - Republican - 221
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Gehin - Republican - 242
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Vivian Vannan - Democratic - 49
Heather L. H. Sharer - Republican - 205
Ulster Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
J. Jeffery Lenox - Republican - 191
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathy Assumpcao - Republican - 199
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Katherine Donovan - Republican - 181
Warren Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Wilks - Republican - 248
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sally A. Dewing - Republican - 256
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ronald Dewing - Republican - 248
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Russell A. Dewing, Jr. - Republican - 251
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Georgie Dewing - Republican - 247
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Penny Treadwell - Democratic - 46
Donna M. Pitcher - Republican - 217
Wells Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gavin Snyder - Republican - 198
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John G. Shimko - Republican - 192
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Hastings - Republican - 210
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Mickey Millen - Republican - 217
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Georgia M. Schonher - Republican - 219
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dawn C. Wright - Democratic - 63
Beverly J. Smith - Republican - 176
Wilmot Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Frank Messersmith - Republican - 227
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ashley M. Hunsinger - Republican - 242
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Windham Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gale Bowen - Republican - 158
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Shuman - Republican - 168
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Martha Shuman - Republican - 171
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Doris A. Powell - Republican - 184
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Jane Baker - Republican - 174
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julia Beckwith Ripa - Republican - 170
Wyalusing Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Susan Burgess - Republican - 90
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Micah Dietz - Republican - 95
Brooks Blemle - Republican - 82
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gwendolyn M. Pickett - Republican - 98
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Louise A. Sharer - Democratic - 88
Wyalusing Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Marvin Meteer - Republican - 242
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ava J. Tunnicliff - Republican - 243
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Rhonda McCarty - Republican - 249
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sherri Ann Fenton - Republican - 244
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Deborah J. Howard - Republican - 222
Wysox Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelly Gannon - Dem/Rep - 285
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brenda Benjamin - Republican - 292
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Athens Area School District
REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Natalie Smart - Dem/Rep - 398
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Christopher D. Jones - Dem/Rep - 417
REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Kevin Rude - Republican - 623
Cynthia Gannon - Cooper - Republican - 731
Write-in - 502
REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John A. Johnson, IV - Republican - 390
Write-in - 444
Canton Area School District
REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Arica Jennings - Republican - 368
Write-in - 137
REGION 2 – CANTON BORO School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
J. Scott May - Republican - 221
Northeast Bradford Area School District
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
David Martin - Republican - 876
Peggy Hughes - Republican - 812
Benjamin Miller - Republican - 876
Kristy McPherson - Republican - 961
Write-in - 285
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Benjamin Miller - Republican - 878
Sayre Area School District
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Ronald Cole - Dem/Rep - 1,082
Samuel Moore - Dem/Rep - 476
Felicia Kmetz - Dem/Rep - 975
Jenny Riley - Dem/Rep - 1,028
Jaimee Alsing - Libertarian - 708
Towanda Area School District
REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Tavani - No Affiliation - 379
REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brady C. Finogle - Dem/Rep - 604
REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
John J. Hennessy - Republican - 399
Donna Wioskowski - Libertarian - 163
Troy Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Abreu - Dem/Rep - 363
Write-in - 310
REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Heather Bohner - Dem/Rep - 363
R. Gavin Watson - Dem/Rep - 477
Write-in - 314
REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelsey McNeal - Dem/Rep - 434
Write-in - 266
Wyalusing Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Paul DeNault - Republican - 610
REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Terry A. Cobb - Dem/Rep - 400
Kelly White - Dem/Rep - 396
REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Muench - Rep - 318
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Tiffani L. Warner - Dem/Rep - 290
