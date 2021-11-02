Contested local elections: Who won? Whose future remains uncertian?

Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Samuel Moore will not be joining the Sayre School Board while Athens School Board President John A. Johnson, IV’s future with the board remains uncertain due to a large number of write-in votes per the unofficial results from Tuesday’s Municipal General Election.
Long-time Sayre School Board member Ron Cole brought in 1,082 votes to secure another four-year term in the district, and will be joined by newcomers Jenny Riley with 1,028 votes, Felicia Kmetz with 975 votes, and Jaimee Alsing with 708 votes. Former Business Manager Samuel Moore, whose departure via retirement and release agreement in 2016 followed audits showing multiple examples of inaccurate financial reporting, received 475 votes.
Athens School Board will see new representation for Region 2 with Cynthia Gannon-Cooper defeating incumbent Kevin Rude 731 to 623 for the four-year term. Board President John A. Johnson, IV is also at risk of losing his seat for the four-year Region 3 term. Johnson brought in 390 votes, while there were 444 unspecified write-in votes cast. Michael Owen ran a write-in campaign for that seat, and a victory will be determined by how many of those write-in votes were cast in Owen’s or another candidate’s name.
A team of write-ins also tried to make their way onto the Troy School Board, with Lisa Campbell seeking the Region 1 seat, Kate Brown seeking the Region 2 seat and Randy Kuhn seeking the Region 3 seat. However, the overall number of write-in votes fell short in each contest. In Region 1, incumbent Mary Abreu received 363 votes, while incumbents R. Gavin Watson and Heather Bohner secured the two Region 2 seats with 477 votes and 363 votes respectively, and Kelsey McNeal brought in 434 votes for Region 3. Each seat was for a four-year term.
In Canton Borough, three four-year terms were up for grabs on council with four people running. Robert E. Johnson, IV, who was appointed to the council earlier in the year, received the most votes with 160, while incumbent Lynette D. Ambruch received 156 votes and appointed incumbent Brian Koval received 153 votes to secure their positions on council. The fourth candidate, appointee Alex Schrader, received 118 votes.
In Litchfield Township, Kevin Merrill secured a six-year supervisor’s position over William Zurn, 186 to 127.
Four four-year terms were open on the Monroe Borough Council. In that race, incumbent Leo J. Willis, Jr. brought in the most votes with 77, followed by Eric West with 74, incumbent Daniel E. Troup with 70, and incumbent William S. Shaw with 69 to secure the seats. Scott Sandfort brought in 49 votes.
In Springfield Township, Randy L. Watson defeated incumbent Clarence Guthrie 180 to 83 for a six-year term as township supervisor.
The Athens Borough Council had five candidates on the ballot and a write-in competing for three four-year council terms. JoAnne Polzella was the top vote-getter with 268, followed by Anthony Smith with 240 and incumbent Sharon Sporn with 228. Meanwhile, incumbent Matt Patton received 217 and incumbent Jeffrey Nason received 195. Former council President Bill Cotton ran a write-in campaign. Although it is currently unknown how many write-in votes were cast with his name, there were 138 write-in votes overall.
Overall, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said Tuesday’s elections proceeded smoothly without any major incidents.
“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania.”
She thanked county election officials and poll workers for helping conduct another election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Election staff and volunteers deserve the gratitude and appreciation of all Pennsylvanians for their hard work, extraordinary efforts, and steadfast commitment to ensuring that their fellow citizens can safely exercise their precious right to vote,” she said.
Full results will be published in Thursday’s print edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.