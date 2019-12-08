TOWANDA — Children snacked on sweet cookies, runners donned jingle bells, paraders waved and thew candy and strangers greeted each other with smiles Saturday in Towanda as the third annual Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Hometown Christmas event dashed, danced and pranced back into town.
With a day-long lineup of free events on and near Main Street, Hometown Christmas kicked off with the Run Run Rudolf 5K, the only activity that charged a fee for registration, at 10 a.m.
Families were then invited to Sturzen Furniture to hear Mrs. Clause read a story, The Keystone Theater offered a free showing of Arthur Christmas and the opportunity for children to write letters to Santa at 11 a.m. and activities carried on throughout the afternoon including pony rides behind the Bradford County Courthouse, live ice sculpting, a cupcake challenge, a vendor fair, cookie decorating, a gingerbread contest and photos with Santa at Madison Park.
“It’s an all day, free, event for everybody,” stated Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cait Monahon. “We’re really kid geared this year so it’s super family friendly, you can participate with your kids with the movie, with Mrs. Clause and something for every age group too.”
Monahon told that CBCCC “strategized” the Hometown Christmas schedule so that participants had time to attend every single event held if they desired.
“I think this is a great way to bring the community together. I like the idea of everyone hanging out on Main Street which is really nice,” she said. “It’s just a nice day in town to walk around and hang out with your friends and your family.”
Monahon stated that a wide variety of local businesses, organizations and individuals were involved in this year’s Christmas festivities from chamber members hosting activities to local organizations sponsoring events to ensure they are able to continue being offered free of charge and even special visits from Troy Fair Queens.
Outstanding Young Woman contestants also made an appearance on Saturday as they served as judges for the Hometown Christmas cupcake challenge and State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) and the Bradford County Commissioners judged the Christmas Parade.
“We tried to pull in a lot of different people to participate in this event,” Monahon explained.
Towanda’s Christmas Parade, which served as the grand finale to Hometown Christmas, included 23 floats and walking groups. The winning float or group was presented with a glass ornament.
With a whole host of “merry and bright” activities offered to welcome Bradford County citizens into another Christmas season, 2019’s Hometown Christmas wrapped up Saturday night leaving locals with sweet treats, free experiences and hopefully smiles that will leave them “jingling all the way” to Christmas day.
