As the Athens Area High School Class of 2021 closed out their days as high school students on Saturday afternoon and prepared to begin the next chapter of their lives, two words seemed to sum up the last couple years of their journey — courage and resilience.
“Our high school career might not have been exactly how we imagined it to be. We received some extended breaks from school due to many circumstances. I mean, who knew that ‘moldcation’ was going to prepare us for a pandemic that was lurking around the corner? However, these changes in plans for what we thought our high school career would be like, will only help us in the future. We have learned resilience and demonstrated courage,” Valedictorian Kim Wheeler told her classmates during Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Alumni Stadium.
Wheeler promised the 145 members of the Athens High Class of 2021 that change was inevitable, but they were prepared to handle anything.
“We all will take different unique paths in life, but I can promise you that you will have to deal with change. Change is one of the definite things in our life because it is always happening and impacting us daily. We should not cower to these life changes — we should embrace them. By accepting these changes, we can learn from them and apply them to our future plans,” she continued.
“Experiencing change is what brings progress into our lives because change can often be uncomfortable. However, if the change does not challenge you, then you truly do not grow as a person.”
Salutatorian Justin Lynch talked about the journey that the most recent Athens graduates took to get to this point.
“Though we are all making the same walk today, we each arrived here by different paths. We may have started across the street at Lynch-Bustin, out at SRU, or somewhere else entirely, where this day seemed like an impossibly long way away,” Lynch said.
“Then our path led us to Harlan Rowe where we began to figure out a little bit about what we enjoyed doing — we found a favorite subject, a chosen sport, or a musical talent, and we eagerly anticipated our move to the high school,” he continued. “The jump to high school may have been overwhelming at first, and you might have gotten lost once or twice, but we all settled in and found our way. Whether you focused on academics, played sports, participated in the arts or any of our other clubs, your high school experience was uniquely your own.”
While this part of their journey may be over for these Wildcats, a new challenge awaits, Lynch said.
“High school was a major chapter of our lives, and today marks the end of that chapter. However, it also marks the beginning of a new and greater one. Regardless of whether you have a set plan or if you are not quite sure yet, this is an opportunity to step out of the world you know and experience something new,” Lynch said.
Lynch then brought it back to those two words: courage and resilience.
“If you approach this opportunity with courage and resilience there is nothing that you won’t be able to overcome. Be proud of what you have accomplished and look forward to the new chapters that you will be writing for your lives,” he said.
Kayleigh Miller spoke about how difficult it can be to say goodbye.
“Today we say goodbye. We are moving on to new beginnings. We are the future doctors, nurses, scientists, engineers, teachers, business leaders, first responders, veterinarians and military. We, the Class of 2021, take with us the memories, the hard times, the successes, the ones we love and the ones we have lost. These things will always be with us wherever we go. I can guarantee that Mrs. Gabriel and Mrs. Stern are smiling down on us today as we graduate,” Miller said.
“Everything eventually comes to an end,” she continued. “But this is only the end of a chapter, an important part of our lives coming to an end. There is a whole new chapter of our lives awaiting us. Through the tears, the smiles, and the laughs, this is not a goodbye, it is a see you later.”
Miller and Wheeler picked out perfect quotes to close out their speeches and their high school careers, albeit from very different sources.
“Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘In the end, it’s not the years in our life that count. It’s the life in your years,’” Wheeler said in her remarks.
“As Winnie the Pooh once said, ‘How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,’” Miller said in the farewell address. “Class of 2021, my wish for you is that this life becomes all you want it to be. Continue on the Wildcat Way: Be strong, be courageous, be creative, and dream big. We will do great things, the future belongs to each and everyone of us.”
