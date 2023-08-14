SAYRE — The reconstruction project that has been happening in Sayre and Athens will continue this week.
The four-year project on Route 199 starts at the New York state line in Sayre and continues 2.6 miles to .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens.
This week, work will continue on the southbound lane. Northbound traffic will be detoured via Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street and Southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.
Trucks will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17.
As always, be cautious and stay aware in reconstruction zones.
