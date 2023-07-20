WYALUSING — A Wyalusing woman is facing numerous charges related to the harassment and corruption of three Wyalusing Area High School students.
39-year-old Kylie Hoyt Roberts was charged last Friday with two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of harassment and one count of sale or furnishing of liquor to a minor.
The State Police reports that Roberts communicated with the victims via Snapchat, sending inappropriate photos and messages to minors and nude photos to an 18-year-old student.
According to the State Police, Roberts was “a contracted nurse for the school during the times of these incidents.”
Wyalusing School District Superintendent Jason M. Bottiglieri clarified that Roberts was a nurse contracted by the family of an elementary school student and that she had no direct affiliation with the school district.
“She had no connection to the high school and she was not a school district employee,” Bottiglieri said.
