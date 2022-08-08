WINDHAM — A private contractor was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted in Windham.
The individual was working on an electric pole and subsequently electrocuted, which caused them to fall off a ladder, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“Greater Valley EMS and HOPS EMS responded and the patient was transported to [Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital] in Sayre in stable condition,” he said. “The incident occurred just north of Orwell Township in Windham at a private residence on Route 187.”
