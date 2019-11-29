SAYRE — For over 30 years the Athens and Waverly Township police have provided hundreds of meals to local shut-ins and those in need in the Valley on Thanksgiving with the Sayre Elks Club and the Nittinger family.
According to the event organizers, this year the program helped more than ever before with 355 meals made and delivered to those in need. The meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more.
“It makes us feel good that we can give back to the community,” stated Waverly Township Police Sergeant David DeKay. “We get a lot of feedback from people we deliver for and who are appreciative. We just enjoy that we are able to do this for them and see the smiles on their faces.”
DeKay was glad to see the effort put into the event has continued each year.
“I am glad that it has lasted this long and hasn’t dropped off. It just seems like there is always a need for someone to get a meal.”
To Athens Township Police Patrolman and PBA President Tom Vanfleet, Thanksgiving is special each year because of the event.
Athens “I think Thanksgiving wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without spending it here with Dave and the Nittingers,” stated Vanfleet. “I wouldn’t know what to do with myself. I have been doing it with them for 20 years and the Nittingers are the most amazing people. Probably the biggest thing I am thankful for being apart of this program is being able to work with Margaret Nittinger and her family, they are amazing. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Dekay added to the sentiment and stated, “If we didn’t have her and her family and this facility — that’s what we worry about. They are our backbone at this point.”
Margaret Nittinger has been helping make Thanksgiving meals for the police departments to deliver since the start in 1981.
“Someone was asking me how long I did this and I have books and I think it was 1981 for 53 people,” stated Nittinger. “It’s wonderful to do this, I don’t mind it at all.”
According to Nittinger, the police came to her and asked if she could help them put on the event. She has done it ever since.
“I am very pleased to be able to do it and I work with some very nice people,” she stated.
