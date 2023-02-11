Jake Cope of Little Meadows once again displayed mental grit in Wednesday night’s episode of Tough of Nails on CBS.
No, Cope did not win the individual challenge, but he did enough to advance to next week’s event. And that’s all that matters at this point in the game.
Now, with just three episodes remaining, Cope, a pipeline laborer, has his eyes on the prize. The $200,000 prize, that is.
Individual Challenge
To recap a bit, the show originally began with 12 contestants, all of whom competed as individuals and as two teams of six. On Wednesday, only seven remained in contention for the individual prize, but all 12 are still competing on their respective teams.
Wednesday’s challenge saw contestants assembling a Perry Scaffold, then install 72 ceiling tiles. The first place contestant received $7,000, while the bottom two squared off in overtime.
Cope finished in fifth of the seven competitors, keeping him safe in the individual competition, at least for another week.
Jorge Zavala, a concrete form setter from Ontario, California won the event and leads the pack in overall winnings. Zavala has earned an eye-popping $21,000 so far.
The bottom two finishers were Laura Bernotas, a general contractor from Virginia and Larron Ables, a diesel technician from Texas.
Overtime
Bernotas and Ables were forced to hammer in slats of a 30-foot ladder, then climb up the ladder and ring a bell.
Ables proved to be slightly more handy in this particular competition and sent Bernotas packing.
Bernotas clocked out of individual contention at the end of the show.
Team Competition
Sticking to the theme, both teams (Savage Crew and Dirty Hands) were to assemble two levels of scaffolding, then hang their team’s banner.
Cope’s team, Savage Crew, finished first and gained another $12,000 plus a fourth badge of honor. Savage Crew currently leads Dirty Hands, 4-3 in team competition. The first team to earn six badges of honor will be declared the team champion.
Earnings
While Zavala has distanced himself in individual earnings, Cope remains his closest competitor.
Cope has earned $13,000, which is slightly ahead of Ables’ $12,000 and Ilima Shim, a construction worker from Hawaii, who has won $11,000.
Shim is the lone female remaining in individual contention, and she is not to be taken lightly. Shim has proven herself numerous times by finishing toward the top of each individual competition, all while helping Savage Crew see top notch results.
Moving On
Next Wednesday’s episode “Pressure Is On” will air at 10 p.m. on CBS.
