Cope earns more cash on Tough as Nails

Jake Cope of Little Meadows put forth a huge effort in Wednesday night’s episode of Tough as Nails on CBS.
The 34-year-old pipeline laborer started the episode “Rise and Grind” by helping his team, Savage Crew, win an event. In turn, the squad earned its third badge of honor to tie adversary Dirty Hands.
The event required the two teams to grind out seven panels on a pair of shipping containers. In another heated battle, it was Cope and his five teammates who earned the win and $2,000 apiece.
In the individual event, Cope was teamed up with Ilima Shim, a construction worker from Hawaii. Four teams were composed of two members and were tasked with shrink-wrapping a container house.
Jorge Zavala, a concrete form setter from Canada picked the teams since he won last week’s individual challenge. Cope and Shim proved to have the best communication and were most efficient as they won the event, along with $3,000 each.
Ironically, Zavala and his chosen partner, Beth Salva-Clifford from Virginia, finished last and were forced to square off in overtime.
Zavala squeaked by as Salva-Clifford was eliminated and forced to clock out.
Cope’s big week moved him into second in overall winnings on this season’s show. He currently sits at $11,000, only behind Zavala who has earned $14,000 total.
The next episode “Skills to Pay the Bills” will air at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
