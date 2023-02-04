Cope earns more cash on Tough as Nails

Little Meadows resident Jake Cope (second from left) flexes with former contestants of the CBS show “Tough as Nails.” Pictured from left: season three champion Lia Mort of Richfield, Pa., Cope, season two contestant Patrick Hargan of Philadelphia, and season three contestant Kelsy Reynolds of Mansfield, Illinois.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

Jake Cope of Little Meadows put forth a huge effort in Wednesday night’s episode of Tough as Nails on CBS.

The 34-year-old pipeline laborer started the episode “Rise and Grind” by helping his team, Savage Crew, win an event. In turn, the squad earned its third badge of honor to tie adversary Dirty Hands.