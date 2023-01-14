Little Meadows native Jake Cope went into Wednesday’s third episode of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” as the leading money winner.
The episode was named “I Look Like Curious George,” and at its completion, Cope upheld first position after helping his squad capture the lone team competition.
Cope slightly struggled with the individual competition, which he won last week, but was never in any real danger of elimination. He has now racked up $6,000 after the first three episodes.
Episode Four will air next Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CBS.
Team Competition
Cope’s team “Savage Crew” and their opposition “Dirty Hands” were both in for a challenge right from the start of the episode.
The team competition this time required each team to search Devil Mountain Nursery in California for a total of 40 trees on a work order. From there, each tree was to be loaded on a flatbed truck.
What made the event difficult was the pouring rain, which weighed down the already 50-pound plants even more.
The event was neck-and-neck throughout, but Cope and Savage Crew edged out the victory, earning $12,000 to split between the six team members.
It was Savage Crew’s second badge of honor, meaning the squad needs just three more to win the overall team event.
Individual Competition
The individual event proved to be tedious for all contestants. What appeared to be a simple task — building a planter box and replant a magnolia tree inside — ended up giving all contestants trouble.
Dirty Hands captain Sergio Robles appeared to have the most knowledge in the event, as he compared it to building a birdhouse. But after three quick tries, his planter box did not meet the required dimensions.
Robles’s teammate Jorge Zavala stayed steady and accurate throughout the build and was able to get approved first. He went on to dig the dirt and replant the magnolia tree. After stomping the soil and putting a stencil on the box, Zavala was victorious, earning $3,000 for the win.
Though Zavala had already claimed victory, the rest of the contestants were forced to finish their project.
The show’s judges continued to give numerous “thumbs down” to most contestants’ planter box builds, and Cope appeared to be arguably the most frustrated of the bunch.
“I wanted to set this thing on fire and burn it to the ground,” an angry Cope said.
Cope calmed himself and was able to complete the task without any worries of finishing near the bottom (the two contestants who finish last will be on the cusp of elimination).
Robles, an early-season favorite, found himself in some serious trouble. Nagging back pain hindered the 51-year-old foreman from Huntington Beach, California.
After laying on the ground to stretch and a quick breather, Robles powered through the event and stayed away from the overtime round.
Overtime
Renee Kolar, a dry mason from Massachusetts, and Mister Frost, a welder from Oklahoma — also one of last week’s fan favorites — found themselves in trouble late in the individual event.
Both are members of Savage Crew but were unable to finish their individual assignment before any other contestant, sending the two into an overtime round.
The winner of the head-to-head event stays safe for another week, while the loser is eliminated from individual competition.
The overtime event required each contestant to repot six specified plants — but first, find the plants in an enormous arena.
After repotting the plants, the contestant was to put them on a conveyor belt and haul them away.
Frost worked fast and efficient to upend his teammate, resulting in Kolar’s elimination from individual competition — or as the show states: “punching out.”
“This is to keep me going and to keep my family going,” Frost said. “My dad had a heart transplant and for him to be still living here on earth is a blessing. To see my dad dwindle in his health would be detrimental. I’m not giving up, and I’m not giving up on him.”
Fourth Episode (That’s a Safety Hazard)
All members will be back for the team event in next week’s episode. 10 of the 12 contestants will also compete in the individual challenge. Show host Phil Keoghan said the crew will “switch gears” by putting together a Chevy small-block V-8 engine.
