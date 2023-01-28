Little Meadows native Jake Cope survived another episode on the CBS show “Tough as Nails” when it aired on Wednesday evening.
The individual event required the remaining 10 contestants to break ice blocks with sledge hammers, which seemingly fit Cope’s style considering his strength. But there was a catch.
Each contestant was to use a sledge hammer to break the ice, then shovel and pack it. The amount of ice packed was equal to three times the amount of each individual’s body weight.
While Cope is undoubtedly the strongest competitor on the show, he was forced to shovel and pack more ice than just about every other contestant due to his large frame.
Nevertheless, Cope was confident in his ability.
“I’m used to using 16-20 pound sledge hammers,” Cope said. “We’re not messing around here.”
Jorge Zavala, a concrete form setter from California, won the event with ease, his second individual victory. He leads the show in winnings with a whopping $14,000.
In the end, Cope and another fan favorite Sergio Robles finished in the bottom two, which meant one thing.
The overtime event forced each contestant to fold cardboard boxes and scoop squid from a bucket. Each box was to fit 40 pounds of squid, then cover it in ice, until each individual reached 1,000 pounds.
Cope’s strength in overtime was the difference. It took Cope just one scoop to hit the 40 pound mark per box, which was well more than Robles could handle.
“I’m no stranger to working late and working long days,” Cope said of the overtime. “I just kept thinking about what my father said when he’d take me to motocross events as a kid: ‘Don’t worry about anybody else. Just worry about you; there’s nobody else.”
Cope did, in fact, win the overtime round and staved off elimination once again. Robles, who is the team captain of Dirty Hands, was forced to punch out, which also meant elimination from the individual competition.
Each team was forced to pull a 16,000-pound fishing net onto a squid boat, then had to load the components onto the trailer.
Dirty Hands took an early lead and would not look back, earning its third badge of honor, while Savage Crew (Cope’s team) sits with two.
Cope is currently tied for third in winnings at $6,000.
Check back next week for Cope’s progress.
