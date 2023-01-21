In Wednesday’s episode of the CBS show Tough as Nails, contestant Quinsey Walker, a diesel mechanic who competed on season three, returned to help guide both Savage Crew and Dirty Hands in the team event.
The objective of the event was to service four cars at the historical Inglewood Tire and Auto Service garage. Jorge Zavala, a 25-year-old concrete form setter from California, took charge of Dirty Hands and had his team communicating well throughout the event.
Little Meadows resident Jake Cope and his Savage Crew were not on the same page right from the get-go. An oil spill in the early goings put Cope’s squad behind right away, but they were able to battle back.
After another oil spill along with some assembly trouble, Savage Crew could not complete the comeback and surrendered the event to Dirty Hands.
The finish came as a surprise considering the leader of Savage Crew for this particular team event was Larron Ables, who is a diesel technician and has the most experience in the field.
Cope was confident his team would pull out the win after finding their bearings.
“I don’t know how the hell they pulled that off,” Cope said of Dirty Hands.
The show’s host Phil Keoghan commended Zavala and Dirty Hands. Zavala remained calm under pressure and gave sound direction as the team’s crew boss. Dirty Hands earned $12,000 from the victory to split between the six team members. More importantly, they earned a second Badge of Honor to tie the team race at 2-apiece.
After two eliminations in the first few episodes, 10 contestants remained in Wednesday’s individual competition. The event called for each individual to rebuild a Chevy small block V-8 engine.
The goal was to change the oil, install intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds and, finally, timing the distributor of the engine.
Each contestant showed strengths during this rigorous event, but some did struggle, including Cope.
Mister Frost, a welder from Oklahoma, was calm, cool and collected early in the event, and even took a different route than the other contestants, putting the manifolds on at the start.
Frost finished his rebuild first, but his distributor was not aligned and the engine would not start. Frost’s slip up allowed Ables into the event, and his work was precise. In the end Ables came back to pull out the win, grabbing a $4,000 prize.
The event continued, as the last place individual was to be eliminated. Cope struggled mightily and became extremely frustrated.
When Aly Bala, a laborer from Georgia, finished her rebuild, the only hope Cope had was for Bala’s engine to fail when the ignition was turned over.
“I’ve never hoped for someone to fail at something so bad before,” Cope said. “Don’t start. Don’t start. Please, don’t start.”
The attempt at starting the engine was, in fact, unsuccessful for Bala, which opened the door for Cope.
The local pipeline laborer made the most of his second chance in the event and finished ahead of both Bala and Ilima Shim, a construction worker from Hawaii. Bala and Shim were the bottom two finishers in the event, which meant they’d be forced to compete in overtime.
In the final event of the episode, Bala and Shim were required to patch holes in tires, then mount them on a car.
The event was fairly close all the way through, but it was Shim who was victorious and survived elimination.
Bala will remain in the team events, but was forced to punch out from individual competition.
While both teams are tied in badges of honor as well as money, Cope, Zavala and Ables have each won an individual event.
Ables has earned the most money with $8,000, while Zavala stands in second with $7,000, and Cope in third with $6,000.
Episode five will air next Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CBS. The episode is named Crush It!. The preview of the episode shows both teams using pickaxes on blocks of ice.
