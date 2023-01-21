In Wednesday’s episode of the CBS show Tough as Nails, contestant Quinsey Walker, a diesel mechanic who competed on season three, returned to help guide both Savage Crew and Dirty Hands in the team event.

The objective of the event was to service four cars at the historical Inglewood Tire and Auto Service garage. Jorge Zavala, a 25-year-old concrete form setter from California, took charge of Dirty Hands and had his team communicating well throughout the event.