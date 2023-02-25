After a long, exciting journey, Little Meadows native Jake Cope saw his time on the CBS show Tough as Nails come to a close on Wednesday.
In the fourth season of the series, Cope impressed national viewers and made the most of his rare opportunity. Unfortunately, his bid at claiming the show’s top prize of $200,000 fell a little short in the finale.
Nevertheless, Cope fought until the end, finishing in third place in the final event and in the overall individual standings. The pipeline laborer will bring home a grand total of $29,000, but more importantly, an abundance of pride.
Finale
The final episode began with a team event, which felt more like an undercard leading up to the main event.
Having already clinched the team title, Savage Crew put forth one last effort against the Dirty Hands team.
Cope’s Savage Crew was unsuccessful in the last team event, which consisted of a series of skills. The team who won five stakes would be victorious.
Dirty Hands was able to get the proper individual matchups to give it a noticeable edge, and eventually won the event and $12,000.
Final Five
With just a handful of individual contestants remaining, the last night of competition was set to narrow down the field to just one.
The first of three individual challenges saw the final five contestants driving a lift, then install a HVAC system.
Mister Frost, a welder from Oklahoma, was calm and knowledgeable, winning the event in dominant fashion.
Jorge Zavala, a concrete form setter from California, and Larron Ables, a diesel technician from Texas finished second and third. That left Cope and Ellery Liburd, a firefighter from New York.
Finishing bottom two in the event, Cope and Liburd were forced into Overtime with the loser faced with elimination.
This particular Overtime round required Cope and Liburd to build a table.
The first task was to curve aluminum poles to balance out the table top. Cope proved to be more efficient and edged out Liburd to move into the final four.
Final Four
The second individual event did favor Cope’s powerful frame over the others. While he showed solid experience with an excavator, Frost was slightly more efficient and won the event.
Cope finished second, which kept him out of the Overtime round and guaranteed him a spot in the top three, a tremendous achievement.
Zavala and Ables were forced into the final Overtime of the show. This time, Overtime consisted of jackhammering three stakes out of a concrete slab. Zavala hammered through this event, eliminating Ables and punching his ticket to the final event.
Championship
The final event was essentially an obstacle course consisting of former events throughout the past nine episodes of the show.
Quite frankly, the course seemed more like a Crossfit event, which undoubtedly favored Zavala and Frost, but not Cope.
Both Zavala and Frost are fast on their feet and can display a high level of cardio. Cope has proven his strength is exactly that — his strongest attribute. His conditioning was just not at the same level as Zavala and Frost, and that was the difference late in the final round.
Zavala came out on top, edging Frost for the top money prize of $200,000 plus a Ford Super Duty Truck. Cope battled until the end and showed great determination. His efforts throughout his time competing on Tough as Nails were admirable, as he is now enjoying being home with his family and friends.
Final Earnings
1. Jorge Zavala, $223,000 and Ford Super Duty Truck
6t. Lauren Bernotas, $20,000
6t. Sergio Robles, $20,000
9t. Ellery Liburd, $8,000
9t. Beth Salva-Clifford, $8,000
9t. Synethia Bland, $8,000
