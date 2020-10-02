Corn mazes and community heroes

Pumpkins, scarecrows and hayrides, oh my! Fall is in full swing in Bradford County and Sugar Branch Farm is preparing to welcome community members to celebrate not only the season but local essential workers.
The Millers, of Sugar Branch Farm, are hosting the second annual Miller’s Corn Maze open tonight from 4 until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., next Friday from 4 until 9 p.m. and next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Along with a large superhero themed corn maze in honor of local first responders that have worked to keep the community safe through the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller’s Corn Maze will offer hayrides, homemade donuts, pumpkin bowling, concessions and more fall fun.
The Millers have designated Saturday, October 3 as Super Heroes Day and will recognize real-life heroes in their home county.
“Our goal is to honor our real superheroes in our everyday lives. Doctors, nurses, EMTs, police, firemen and women and of course, farmers,” organizer Amanda Miller stated. “Our essential workers kept life going during the COVID 19 pandemic.”
Super Heroes Day will include live music by the Farm Dog Duo, scarecrow-making and pumpkin chucking, face painting, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department offering Child ID’s, Troy Fire Department, Western Alliance EMS, area vendors and a landing by Guthrie Life Flight (no inside viewing of the helicopter will be available.)
The Millers Maze is located at 931 Sopertown Road in Columbia Crossroads. More information can be found at millerscornmaze.weebly.com or on Facebook at The Miller’s Maze.
