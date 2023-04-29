Cornhole Tournament for Jamison starts Sunday

SAYRE — The Valley community will soon gather or one of many upcoming events to benefit a local child who lost his parents.
The Cornhole Tournament for Jamison will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Sayre VFW Post 1536 starting at noon. The event’s registration begins at noon, while bags fly at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The tournament is a collaboration between the VFW and Sam’s Bar & Grill.
The idea for the event’s location came when the restaurant partnered with the VFW to have an employee party there last summer, according to restaurant employee, Christy Meyers.
The local restaurant will also hold its First Annual 4x4 Back Road Adventure on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The event will start at Sam’s Bar & Grill and participants will drive their vehicles to three different locations before returning to the restaurant. The three stops will include Deep Roots Cider, Antler Ridge Winery and B’s Tavern. Anyone interested in participating can pre-register before May 10 by calling (570) 772-8192.
Another related event will be Sam’s Pool Tournament For Jamison on Sunday, May 21 at noon. Three tables will be set up inside the restaurant and give players a chance to shoot pool for a charitable cause. People can sign-up at noon, while a Calcutta auction will be held at 12:30 and the pool tournament starts afterwards. The top three players will receive trophies. To sign up, call (570) 423-7092.
The multiple events are part of the fundraising efforts leading up to the Fifth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison set for June 24 at Sam’s Bar & Grill, Meyers stated.
Proceeds from all of the events will go towards supporting Jamison Root. His father, Quincey, was a patron of Sam’s and frequently attended its bike nights. He died in a motorcycle accident in 2019 at age 43. Jamison’s mother, Jodi, passed away from brain cancer in 2014 at age 42. Jamison is being raised by his grandparents.
Meyers stated that the events mean a lot to her and the entire staff of Sam’s Bar & Grill. She said Quincey was a loyal customer and the events help support his son.
“Jamison has gone through quite a bit of tragic experiences during his young life,” Meyers said. “He’s become near and dear to the [Sam’s Bar & Grill] family.”
Organizers hope to keep bringing in more money that can go towards Jamison’s future. Last year’s cause ride gathered donations of around $15,840, according to Sam’s Bar & Grill. Organizers have fundraised over a total of $51,336 for Jamison and his family since 2019.
