Cornhole Tournament for Jamison starts Sunday

Pictured is Jamison Root with staff members of Sam’s Bar & Grill during the Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison in 2022. This year will feature multiple fundraising events to benefit Jamison. One will be the Cornhole Tournament for Jamison on Sunday at the Sayre VFW Post 1536 starting at noon.

 Photo provided by Sam’s Bar & Grill

SAYRE — The Valley community will soon gather or one of many upcoming events to benefit a local child who lost his parents.

The Cornhole Tournament for Jamison will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Sayre VFW Post 1536 starting at noon. The event’s registration begins at noon, while bags fly at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The tournament is a collaboration between the VFW and Sam’s Bar & Grill.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.