A bill that will provide billions of dollars in support to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak passed the U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday afternoon.
Following the vote, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) said it was “an important step” to making sure that health officials and others at the federal, state, and local levels have what they need to handle the potential spread of the disease.
“Our office remains in contact with federal, state, and local governments and those responsible for keeping us safe and healthy. I am confident that everything is being done with the full weight of authority to respond to the coronavirus,” Keller said in a statement following the vote.
During a conference call with media earlier in the afternoon, Keller highlighted the various assistance the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Bill would provide. It sets aside $4 billion to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, support treatments to ease symptoms, invest in vaccine development, and procure vaccines once available. It also includes set-aside funds for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages.
It sets aside $2.2 billion for response from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including $1 billion for state and local response efforts and $200 million for the CDC’s Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund. In addition, $20 million will be made available for disaster assistance loans to small businesses impacted by coronavirus and $1.25 billion for state department and U.S. Agency for International Development to protect Americans abroad and prevent spread of virus worldwide.
Keller said his office continues to monitor the latest developments “and remains committed to providing accurate and timely information.”
Wednesday afternoon, Keller attended a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and other members of Congress to hear about the administration’s latest efforts in response to the disease. Today, Keller will be joining a state congressional delegation to tour the Department of Health and Human Services’ operations center to learn more about their efforts.
His team spoke with Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and other officials a few days ago to learn about the federal and state government were working together to address the issue.
“President Trump and his administration have taken decisive and preventative action to restrict travel and place strict quarantines on those infected with coronavirus. These decisions have helped prevent the spread of the disease in the United States,” he added. “Congress also passed and President Trump signed the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness in Advancing Innovation Act, which reauthorized our public health preparedness and response programs last year. In addition, over the past three years of the Trump Administration, funding has increased for the National Institute of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and Infectious Disease Response.”
Referencing testimony that the House heard from NIH officials on Wednesday, Keller said the department could start human trials for a vaccine in six weeks.
“While I encourage people to remain cautious, panic is not warranted,” Keller added. “Simple preventative measures like thorough hand washing, limiting unnecessary contact, and remaining home from work or school while sick are simple ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any communicable illness.”
