The date for the Monroe Hose Company’s 3rd Annual Santa Drive-By is Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The route will consist of Monroeton Borough, Powell, Brocktown Road and Gun Club Road. Prior to the route, a meet-and-greet with Santa will be held at the Dandy in Monroeton at 5 p.m. Information submitted to The Weekend Review edition listed the incorrect date.