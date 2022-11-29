The date for the Monroe Hose Company’s 3rd Annual Santa Drive-By is Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The route will consist of Monroeton Borough, Powell, Brocktown Road and Gun Club Road. Prior to the route, a meet-and-greet with Santa will be held at the Dandy in Monroeton at 5 p.m. Information submitted to The Weekend Review edition listed the incorrect date.
