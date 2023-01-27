In an article published Jan. 21, 2023 titled “BCRAC looks to go ‘back to our roots’,” a source at the Bradford County Regional Arts Council indicated that to screen a film owned by Fathom Events a theater has to agree to screen the company’s entire catalogue within 12 months. According to Fathom Events director of publicity Colette Carey, that is no longer the case.
“Joining the Fathom network does not require you to take all of our events as it did in the past,” said Carey in an email to The Review. “As a result of that change, last year we added 400+ new theaters to the Fathom network, allowing them the freedom to pick events that are bespoke to the tastes of a theater owners’ specific audience.”
