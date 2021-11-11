Correctional facility past COVID surge

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – After two months of isolating prisoners and separating out those who have been infected with COVID-19, operations at the Bradford County Correctional Facility are nearly back to normal.
On Sept. 9, Warden Donald Stewart reported to the Bradford County Prison Board that five employees and 52 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 that week. The jail quarantined these inmates while confining 60 additional close contacts to their cells. Over the month that followed, there were 55 new inmate cases and six employee cases. As of the Oct. 14 Prison Board meeting, 30 inmates remained in quarantine while one employee was out of work.
On Wednesday, Deputy Warden Pete Quattrini said since the last meeting, there had been no new COVID-19 cases among inmates and one employee, a corrections officer, who tested positive around two weeks ago and is still out of work.
Because of the improvement, Quattrini said visitation resumed on Monday. In addition, regular testing has been scaled back to those who either show symptoms or are required to undergo testing before transport to state prison.
However, the work-release program, where Stewart previously said the first cases were traced back to, remains on hold for the time being.
