Correctional Facility sees 13 COVID-19 cases, state dashboard shows more increases (free to read)

Bradford County Prison Board officials made a COVID-19 update and stressed the importance of safety measures at their Thursday meeting, while Pennsylvania data shows rising COVID-19 cases in the county and overall commonwealth.
“We currently have three new employee cases and 10 new inmate cases since our last report,” said Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Don Stewart.
He also stated that two male units were under a 14-day lockdown because they were exposed to COVID-19 at the correctional facility.
Primecare Medical, Inc., which provides nurse staffing at the jail, issued a statement on Jan. 6 that they are having trouble staffing 80 facilities due to the rise in COVID-19 infections.
One of the company’s nurses at the Bradford County Correctional Facility was infected with COVID-19 about two weeks ago and has since been at home in quarantine. Stewart stated that he talked to her on Wednesday and she was getting better and will probably come back to work soon.
Board members stated that although the Bradford County Correctional Facility is not one of the 80 facilities that are considered heavily effected, they are still maintaining protective measures like personal protective equipment, social distancing, proper housekeeping and the testing of inmates to avoid further COVID-19 exposures.
The jail had an average daily total of 176 inmates from Jan. 1 to 10, while the total population on Jan. 10 was 166 and the average length of stay from that period was 10 days, according to Stewart.
While the correctional facility continues its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Bradford County and the overall commonwealth continue to see increases in newly reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is Jan. 7 to 13, while the previous period was Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 547 to 842
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 906.8 to 1,395.8
PCR testing positivity rate: 24.7% to 29.0%
Average daily hospitalizations: 52.1 to 42.7
Average daily patients on ventilators: 7.7 to 4.6
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 4.7% to 2.2%
Numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 9 include the newly confirmed case number of 526 to 547 and the incidence rate number of 872.0 to 906.8.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 142,690 to 158,354
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 1,114.6 to 1,236.9
PCR testing positivity rate: 34.2% to 35.3%
Average daily hospitalizations: 5,914.3 to 7,496.1
Average daily patients on ventilators: 618.9 to 674.3
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.7% to 1.8%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 9 include newly confirmed cases from 137,449 to 142,690, incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 1,073.7 to 1,114.6 and PCR testing positivity rate from 34.1% to 34.2%.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 7,378
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 1,144
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 724
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,547
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 46
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 9
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 26
As of Jan. 5, the DOH reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children living in Bradford County from the period of Jan. 5 to 11:
COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4: 32
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5-18: 140
This an increase for both age groups compared to the previous data period of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, in which there were 20 cases for children ages 0 to 4 and 87 cases for children ages 5 to 18.
In Bradford County, there are 22,802 people fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, while there are over 7 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
There have been 23 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 176 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
