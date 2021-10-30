Correctional facility to use body cameras with officers

Some Bradford County Correctional Facility officers will be outfitted with body cameras in the months ahead, Bradford County Commissioners announced Thursday as they approved a software agreement with Halo Imports LLC for the related software.
According to officials, the cameras had been purchased with a $15,000 safety grant through the county’s insurance company. The county is paying $12,000 for the software.
“Right now they’re just starting with a group of corrections officers, the ones that have closest contact with inmates,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, who noted that more might be added down the road.
“It just covers everybody. It’s a good practice to have them,” he added.
According to Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who is also the BCCF’s public information officer, the hope is to have the body cameras in use by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.