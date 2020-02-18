A Cortland County teenager is dead after New York State Police said he fell through ice Saturday.

The call went out shortly after 4:30 p.m., drawing the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, Dryden Fire and EMS, and Hartford Fire Department to a creek near Route 200, according to police. The victim, who has only been identified as a 14-year-old at this time, was transported to the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center where the teen later succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.