A Cortland County teenager is dead after New York State Police said he fell through ice Saturday.
The call went out shortly after 4:30 p.m., drawing the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, Dryden Fire and EMS, and Hartford Fire Department to a creek near Route 200, according to police. The victim, who has only been identified as a 14-year-old at this time, was transported to the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center where the teen later succumbed to their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
