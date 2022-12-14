Cost of Pennsylvania governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’

Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign set a new record for the highest amount ever spent by a single Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Jessica Griffin
HARRISBURG — The total cost of the governor’s race in Pennsylvania topped $100 million in this last election cycle, a staggering amount that set a new spending record in the race to snag the state’s highest office.