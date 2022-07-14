Mary Costic, Athens Rotarian (left) is given a surprise honor of “Paul Harris Fellow” by Joseph Blood, President of Athens Rotary. The Rotary Clubs of Sayre and Athens, PA and Waverly, NY recently met at the Grille at the Station for a joint installation of new officers for the upcoming year. Guests included Craig Devenport, District Governor Elect from District 7410 in PA and Rocky Martinez, District Governor Elect from District 7170 in NY. Each District Governor Elect handled the formal installation of officers for their respective clubs. The new Presidents of each club are Joseph Blood, Athens Rotary, Elizabeth Johnson, Sayre Rotary and Eric “Chip” Roberts, Waverly Rotary. This honor was richly deserved by Mary who is an example of Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”. To learn more about Rotary, visit www.Rotary.org or speak with any Rotarians in the area. Or visit in person: Sayre and Athens Rotary meet at the Grille at the Station in Sayre, PA every Tuesday at 12:10 pm, and Waverly Rotary meets at the Broad Street Banquet Hall in Waverly, NY on Thursdays at noon.