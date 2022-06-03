TOWANDA — A one-day sale for dance costumes and shoes will take place at the Keystone Theatre Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The theater will host a dance costume sale where people can find an array of clothes and shoes for purchase. All sale proceeds will go towards the Keystone Theatre, according to event organizer Abby Stroud. Attendees can use the back studio door to enter the facility and purchase items.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on the theater, so hopefully this sale will help it out,” Stroud said.
The bulk of the donations started with Maggi Frawley giving away costumes, which led to local families contributing as well since early May.
Frawley retired from teaching last year at her namesake School of Dance after 32 years. Over time, she collected hundreds of costumes in many shapes and sizes for dancers to borrow. She stated that now was a good time to provide needed items to people and help a cherished institution at the same time.
“We wanted to see what we can do for the theater,” said Frawley. “This is our way of helping out local dance teachers and students.”
Items can be for any occasion like Halloween parties or onstage performances, Stroud stated.
“Hopefully this will also give new life to the costumes because its fun to see them be used and worn onstage,” she said. “For me, my daughter had a bunch of costumes that she outgrew, so its fun to give away and see them be used again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.